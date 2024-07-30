CF: What should organizations be doing to try to lessen the cost of a breach?

JK: There are several things organizations can do to lessen the financial impact of a data breach. Some of the most important factors involve improving efficiency and reducing the amount of time it takes to detect and respond to these incidents as they arise. One key factor is for organizations to understand their data landscape — as the proliferation of data in today’s complex IT landscape is making it harder to find, track and safeguard critical data. We found that more than one in three breaches involved shadow data (data stored in unmanaged data sources), and these breaches took more than 50 days longer on average to identify than breaches that did not. To regain control over these environments, organizations can apply data security posture management (DSPM) and other solutions such as identity access management (IAM) to help drive more consistent and comprehensive protection of data.

The study also shows that how an organization communicates during and after a breach − with customers, regulators and the general public − represents a huge cost center, and in fact 75% of the increase in average breach costs in this year’s study was driven by the cost of lost business and post-breach response. Organizations can improve their breach response processes by participating in crisis simulation exercises, which include security teams as well as business leaders, so the entire organization improves its ability to detect, contain and respond to breaches.

Another factor the study surfaced is that involving law enforcement in early stages can help mitigate breach costs. In fact, 63% of ransomware victims that involved law enforcement avoided paying a ransom and organizations that involved law enforcement saved $1 million, or 20%, in breach costs on average.