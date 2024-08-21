Human Security, which protects enterprises by disrupting bot attacks, digital fraud and abuse, has launched its first global partner program.

The Human Advantage Partner Program includes a three-tier structure and allows channel partners to receive benefits tailored to performance goals, expertise and commitment. The program centers on three key factors: annualized bookings, training and retention.

Chris Scanlan, Human Security’s chief revenue officer, said his company has been working with partners over the years opportunistically.

“However, we now have built a solid strategy and formal program with structured benefit tiers,” he said. “The benefits are based on partner performance and joint commitment. Partners are instrumental to our growth and we need them, as well as tech alliances, as we progress into our next phase of expansion.”

Human Security: Supporting Growth

Human Security is growing quickly and its structuring its organization to support the increased demand to safeguard enterprises from sophisticated bot attacks, fraud and account abuse, Scanlan said. Partners are needed for Human Security to grow, he said.

“One of the first mandates from our new CEO, Stu Solomon, was to overhaul the partner and tech alliances program and relationships by resetting existing ones and identifying new ones,” he said. “We are at an inflection point where partners can truly become a force multiplier for our business, if handled properly and not treated like one-off relationships. We also recognize the value that a partner brings for holding the last-mile connection with a client, affording us the opportunity to piggyback off of existing agreements that a partner has in place to transact business. This is incredibly valuable for time-to-market and our ability to close business faster and more efficiently, versus direct. As we continue our global expansion, it is time to create a structured approach as we scale our business with a partner-first strategy.”

Listening to Partners

When formulating the new program, Human Security listened to its partners and learned from the existing joint engagement model, Scanlan said.

“We also conducted an assessment on partner programs from our category and created a program that provides our partners with an advantage, while striking a balance between program benefits and requirements,” he said. “It also doesn’t hurt that during my 13 years at Optiv building the largest security systems integration firm in the world, I oversaw all partner relationships for 400 security vendors. This provided me with a keen sense of what a partner expects and is looking for in a vendor relationship.”

Program highlights include:

Rewards and margins for partner engagement and customer retention

Partner enablement

Joint engagement with planning, marketing and selling

Proposal-based marketing funds to drive joint demand generation activities on a quarterly basis

Partner protection through deal registration and incumbency

‘Clear and Definitive’ Guidelines

The program will provide “clear and definitive” guidelines as to the operating rhythm of how Human Security supports and conducts business with partners, Scanlan said.

“No more ‘hey we’re direct on Mondays, channel by convenience on Wednesdays and partnering on Fridays’,” he said. “We are providing clear, repeatable and, most of all, consistent rules of engagement.”

Human Security’s platform can see over 20 trillion interactions weekly across 3 billion unique devices a month, Scanlan said.

“Because of this insight, Human can make decisions in milliseconds at scale and speed across the evolving cyber threat landscape,” he said. “Our customers trust Human for the efficacy in detection and prevention of sophisticated bot threats from impacting their operations.”