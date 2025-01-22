Halcyon, which provides an anti-ransomware platform, is expanding its Revolution Partner Program in the United Kingdom.

As part of the launch, Halcyon has partnered with U.K.-based cybersecurity solutions provider and distributor Distology.

The Revolution Partner Program allows Halcyon solution providers to become ransomware experts and provide ransomware-specific prevention, detection and recovery.

The partner program expansion follows Halcyon’s $100 million Series C funding that valued the company at $1 billion. Halcyon plans to use the funding to accelerate growth, including rapid expansion of its partner program.

Timing Right for Revolution Partner Program Expansion

Chris Catanzaro, Halcyon’s worldwide vice president of channel and MSSP, said when it came to the timing of the program expansion, “there is no time like the present.“

“Ransomware is a global issue, so it makes sense for Halcyon to prevent ransomware for global customers,” he said. “Our EMEA team is stacked with cybersecurity veterans, folks who have been in the industry for 20-plus years and who view the Halcyon technology as an absolute game changer in solving the world’s ransomware issues. Naming Distology our new IT distributor furthers that point. They have strong channel relationships and their business is built on unparalleled service. It was a really easy decision to make them our go-to partner in the United Kingdom.”

Halcyon's Chris Catanzaro

Halcyon is a U.S.-based company, so its roots are tied to North America, Catanzaro said.

“Currently, we work with over 100 VAR, MSSP and cyber insurance partners in the United States,” he said. “We also have a very mature practice in [Latin America] and another development in [Middle East, Turkey and Africa]. In the short term, we will have a strong partner presence globally.”

Making It Easier to Work with Halcyon

Halcyon’s partners are an extension of the company’s team, Catanzaro said.

“We pride ourselves on our partner relationships and ask for feedback whenever we are rolling out anything new,” he said. “Halcyon is a fairly young company, so it is in our best interest to be 100% channel. We definitely asked our partners their thoughts when setting up the Halcyon Revolution partner program. They know what works and what doesn't. Our channel team realizes it's in our best interest not to recreate the wheel when setting up a successful program.”

In developing this partner program, the goal was to make it easy for partners to work with Halcyon, Catanzaro said.

“On the same day we announced the U.K. partner launch, we also rolled out our brand-new partner portal that establishes a Halcyon partner headquarters of sorts,” he said. “Currently, the portal is focused on onboarding excited new partners and providing a reliable way to submit deal registrations. Our next priority will be to focus on MDF submissions, marketing campaigns/content and partner enablement. We will provide partners with the training that they need to position Halcyon in the market, and to continue to stop global ransomware.”