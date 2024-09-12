Gurucul partners are set to gain new customer opportunities from the security analytics provider’s new Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Migration Program.

That’s according to Gurucul CEO Saryu Nayyar. The program will ease SIEM, user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA), and security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) migration to Gurucul’s Reveal platform, which analyzes enterprise data using AI and machine learning (ML).

Gurucul partners include VARs and MSSPs.

“Partners are trusted advisors to their customers,” Nayyar said. “They want the customers to have a path to move forward with migrating away from legacy solutions, very expensive solutions which are not giving them the value that's needed. So what the migration program does is it provides partners as well as enterprises a fast, pain-free way and a cost-efficient way to migrate over to a next-gen platform like us, which is the most visionary Gartner Magic Quadrant platform right now. And what we're including in that package is price parity so they won't be paying anything more than they're paying today. With some of the recent migrations, we've seen them being able to reduce it by 30% plus just on the migration. So it's pretty significant there. We do the support on migration. We provide them training, enablement and hyper care after the migration is done. Partners are benefiting from all of that and their customers are benefiting from all of that.”

Data Optimizer Benefiting Gurucul Partners

The program also includes Gurucul’s Data Optimizer, an intelligent data engine that allows organizations to optimize their data while reducing costs. Nayyar said Data Optimizer is “completely transforming” the SIEM market.

“One of the key challenges in the SIEM market has been the cost associated with it,” she said. “All enterprises and MSSPs are struggling with the high cost of SIEM solutions. The second thing is not all customers or MSSPs are able to put in all of their data because the pricing is based on data volume and the data keeps increasing.

"So what we have done with Data Optimizer is transform the way our organizations think about what data needs to go in," Nayyar continued. "We have out-of-the-box content on what data needs to go into a SIEM and what needs to be available for searches, but just in a different tier of search, so 100% of the data stays available. But a part of that data can go into your SIEM, which is needed for real-time threat detection, AI, ML and what have you. So that's what it's doing. The benefit of that is we've seen a 40% to 87% data reduction and cost reduction, so it's very significant.”

