AI-native cybersecurity company Guardz is combining its unified detection and response capabilities with SentinelOne endpoint protection in its latest offer for managed service providers.

Israel-based Guardz on Wednesday unveiled its new "Ultimate Plan," which combines its detection and response platform with SentinelOne's endpoint protections in hopes of reducing complexity and manual intervention for MSPs. The plan is an extension of SentinelOne's established partnership with Guardz, two companies that have worked together for years.

Guardz' Dor Eisner

"Today's MSPs face mounting challenges in securing their SMB customers' operations while managing a large number of solutions and alerts at once," said Dor Eisner, CEO and co-founder of Guardz. "The Ultimate Plan is our answer to these challenges. It provides an intuitive, AI-native solution that reduces complexity, enhances response times, and empowers MSPs to deliver exceptional security with ease. By partnering with SentinelOne, we are bringing together the best of advanced endpoint protection and user-centric security management."

The partnership will include unified detection and response, SentinelOne's EDR for endpoint security, AI-powered automation for threat detection and mitigation, as well as real-time incident support and analysis in coordination with Guardz's security analysts.

Guardz-SentinelOne History

SentinelOne has been a strategic partner and investor with Guardz since last April. Guardz also launched its community shield plan in August, which provides free tools to help MSPs protect their internal operations.

The Ultimate Plan is available now on the vendor's website.