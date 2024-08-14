Guardz Launches 'Community Shield' Protections for MSPs
The cybersecurity company is providing free tools to MSPs to help them automate their detection efforts.
August 14, 2024
Guardz, the AI-powered cybersecurity company, has launched its MSP Community Shield plan. It provides free tools to help managed service providers secure their internal operations and help them automatically detect threats across email, data, devices and more.
Community Shield, which Guardz announced on Wednesday, provides a free account to the company's unified platform. MSPs will find security controls and automated detection and response tools available to them without having to pay for any of the software. The tools will also eliminate the need for additional vendors and offer comprehensive protections through a singular platform, Guardz said.
Guardz's Dor Eisner
"This offering is our commitment to supporting and protecting the MSP community, reflecting our appreciation for the partnership and trust we are building together," said Dor Eisner, CEO of Guardz. "We've gained so much from this collaborative community, and now we want to give back. By providing the Guardz platform for free, we aim to support MSPs' growth and success while keeping their businesses secure and insured. We believe that a secure MSP is better equipped to foster secure environments for their clients, creating a ripple effect of enhanced cybersecurity across the board and, ultimately, a safer digital world."
The Community Shield is available on Guardz's website. MSPs can get a two-week trial for the software, then claim their licenses directly within the product.
The Community Shield product line is the latest effort by Guardz to protect MSPs. The company announced in May that it was providing a unified cybersecurity platform for MSPs through a partnership with SuperOps.
