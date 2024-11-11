Global Cisco Partner Logicalis Launches MXDR

Logicalis is the first global Cisco partner to launch Cisco Extended Detection and Response (XDR) as a managed service (MXDR).

This global service is part of Logicalis’ Intelligent Security portfolio. It increases Logicalis' threat-hunting capabilities worldwide.

MXDR provides visibility into cyberattack chains, AI-driven automation and global threat intelligence data.

In addition to offering Cisco MXDR, the global Cisco partner is one of a small group of Microsoft partners to have achieved verified Global MXDR Partner status.

Logicalis' MXDR services are managed through its global network of security operations centers (SOCs). They ensure rapid detection, analysis and response across a customer's digital fabric 24/7, according to the company.

Global Cisco Partner Expanding Managed Security Services

"We're extremely proud to be the first partner offering Cisco MXDR globally as part of the expansion in our managed security services,” said Tony Alcock, Logicalis’ CTO. “As security threats escalate against a backdrop of the global skills shortage, we focus on removing both these headaches from our customers. Through our SOC, they can leverage industry-leading expertise and solutions tailored to their digital environment through one unified platform. Our commitment to developing our partnerships and ongoing investments ensures our customers have access to unparalleled security solutions wherever and whenever needed, building their defenses against bad actors."

The global launch of Cisco MXDR follows Logicalis' most significant security investment to date, including a 30% increase in talent at its EMEA SOC to support growing demand for managed security services. In collaboration with Cisco and educational institutions in Lisbon, Logicalis runs a Cybersecurity Academy to grow and nurture talent in-house.

“We are very excited about the value Cisco and Logicalis are able to bring to our shared customers with their new MXDR offer,” said Andrew Sage, Cisco’s vice president of global partners and distribution sales. “With Cisco XDR built into Logicalis’ global service, we are able to provide our mutual customers with an improved ability to quickly and effectively identify and respond to security threats.”

Logicalis' 2024 CIO report surveyed 1,000 CIOs globally and found that of the 83% of CIOs who experienced cyberattacks in the last 12 months, only 43% feel prepared for another breach. Logicalis's Intelligent Security services aim to provide customers with guidance and support for navigating today’s complex security landscape.

