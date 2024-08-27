Fortinet Rolls Out Unified SASE Updates

Fortinet has added sovereign secure access service edge (SASE) and generative AI capabilities to its unified SASE solution.

Fortinet Unified SASE integrates with the company's Secure SD-WAN solution and cloud-delivered security service edge (SSE) under a single console.

In addition, FortiAI, Fortinet’s generative AI assistant, is now available for Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to manage and orchestrate the entire SD-WAN infrastructure.

Nirav Shah, Fortinet’s vice president of products and solutions, said his company continuously rolls out new SASE features and enhancements based on feedback from customers and partners.

Fortinet's Nirav Shah

“We are particularly excited about giving our partners more flexible connectivity options like we can with sovereign SASE, especially for those partners operating in highly regulated verticals with sensitive data like finance, government and health care,” he said. “And we’re always looking at ways to help support IT and cybersecurity teams, so when we’re able to accelerate and enhance day zero through day two operations by introducing FortiAI for Secure SD-WAN, it’s a win-win for everyone.”

Fortinet Evolving Unified SASE

With Fortinet sovereign SASE, customers can determine how their data is routed and where security inspections occur, ensuring their traffic is protected by Fortinet’s full security stack.

“Our partners play a key role in delivering best-in-class security solutions to our mutual customers, so it’s critical that we continue to evolve our solutions like Unified SASE so that they can expand their offerings, enhance customer loyalty and drive new business,” Shah said. “Our partners often face the same concerns as our customers when it comes to combating complexity and the cybersecurity skills shortage. Fortinet Unified SASE is designed to address these challenges and helps reduce risk for customers by consolidating over 15 SASE capabilities into one offering. Not only does this enhance security efficacy, but it provides our partners and customers with essential visibility and control to safeguard sensitive data everywhere in an environment.”

With a single operating system (OS), one data lake, one agent and one management platform, partners can offer a streamlined, integrated solution that reduces complexity and operational overhead, while also enhancing their service delivery efficiency, he said. This unified approach of Fortinet’s Unified SASE helps simplify the management of customers' security infrastructure.

“In order to stay competitive in today’s market, partners also need solutions that are flexible and can adapt to their customers’ diverse environments,” Shah said. “With Fortinet Unified SASE, partners can adapt to any customer environment — whether on-premises, cloud or hybrid. Moreover, partners can deliver secure web access for BYOD and contractors, provide enhanced SD-WAN visibility and integrate third-party authentication solutions as needed. This flexibility meets the unique needs of each customer, driving satisfaction and loyalty.”

Fortinet continues to deliver AI-powered innovations like generative AI-assistance to its Security Fabric, he said.

“The latest enhancements to Fortinet Secure SD-WAN help assist operations support real-time SD-WAN self-healing, and zero trust network access (ZTNA) automated configuration,” Shah said. “Not only does this protect your customers and simplify operations, but also opens up opportunities for partners to deliver more advanced services with their existing resources.”