Fortinet Acquires Data Security Provider Next DLP

Network cybersecurity provider Fortinet is making a strategic acquisition to strengthen its secure access service edge (SASE) business.

The company announced on Tuesday the purchase of Next DLP, a security company that specializes in insider risk and data protection.

"The acquisition of Next DLP supports our goal of steadily and strategically enhancing our solutions to continue protecting enterprises with the top security solutions on the market," said Ken Xie, Fortinet CEO. "Next DLP will significantly strengthen our data loss prevention capabilities, helping customers manage insider risk across SASE and endpoint deployments."

The Next DLP platform spots insider risk and detects data loss. The company announced an expansion of its Reveal platform last fall that would include a number of popular generative AI tools such as Hugging Face, Bard and Claude.

The deal arrives a week after Fortinet completed its acquisition of the security company Lacework.

