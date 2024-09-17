CROWDSTRIKE FAL.CON 2024 — CrowdStrike Financial Services, unveiled at this week’s Fal.Con 2024 conference, will provide financing solutions for the vendor’s AI-native Falcon cybersecurity platform.

A wholly owned subsidiary of CrowdStrike, CrowdStrike Financial Services aims to accelerate access to the technology customers need to stop breaches.

CrowdStrike Financial Services offers simplified financing, flexible payments and hands-on customer service.

CrowdStrike Financial Services works directly with customers and partners for the “most optimal way” to acquire CrowdStrike technology and services, according to the vendor.

Last year, CrowdStrike introduced Falcon Flex, providing adaptable licensing to the Falcon platform’s full portfolio of modules. That allows customers to use what they need, when they need it.

Customers can use CrowdStrike Financial Services in combination with Falcon Flex, as well as in standard licensing models, to accelerate adoption of the Falcon platform.

What Drove Need for CrowdStrike Financial Services

Daniel Bernard, CrowdStrike’s chief business officer, said what drove the need for CrowdStrike Financial Services is “customers wanting to make larger investments in the Falcon platform, adopting more modules.”

CrowdStrike's Daniel Bernard

“This announcement goes hand in hand with the success we’re seeing around Falcon Flex,” he said. “As customers look to larger platform transformational projects, CrowdStrike Financial Services helps customers optimize their budgets. We’re innovators, not only on the tech side, but also in our go-to-market models. When customers speak, we listen and help them solve their problems.”

CrowdStrike worked in “lockstep” with its partners on CrowdStrike Financial Services, Bernard said.

“Many partners use third parties for financing, so we’re able to help them streamline their operations,” he said. “Some partners already have their own financing arms, and we’re able to work collaboratively there, too. There’s a list of CrowdStrike Financial Services design partners on our website.”

Customers and partners “win” when they’re able to bring more of the Falcon platform to the forefront of their cybersecurity programs, Bernard said.

“Partners are a key part of Falcon Flex platform transformation deals, and CrowdStrike Financial Services helps partners work larger Flex deals, more Flex deals and faster Flex deals, and the same goes for standard licensing models,” he said. “CrowdStrike Financial Services helps partners do larger deals with us. CrowdStrike Financial Services also can eliminate multiple financing parties and increase partner margin.”

Security budgets are often predetermined and set, Bernard said. Financing helps customers maximize their ability to purchase technology they need to deliver the outcomes they desire.

“When we’re able to satisfy the needs of the CISO and their team, as well as the needs of the CFO and their team, everyone wins,” he said.