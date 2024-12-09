Extreme Networks Launches All-in-One Security Platform

Extreme Networks just unveiled its new platform, allowing partners and customers to integrate networking, security and AI solutions in a single location.

The AI cloud networking provider unveiled the Extreme Platform One on Monday. It aims to incorporate automation and provide customers with conversational, interactive and autonomous AI agents that can assist with implementing networking, security and business technologies. The platform has cross-team workflows accessible through a single workspace, and automation that is adaptive to a company's trust levels with regard to learning, planning, delivery, management, analysis and governance. It also offers many tools through a singular license and subscription, a decision that will simplify customer purchases for many companies.

Extreme Networks' Ed Meyercord

“Today, IT leaders face mounting challenges — balancing increasing complexity and costs while driving innovation through digital transformation, cloud migrations and AI. With Extreme Platform One, we’ve reduced the complexity of networking in isolation, fulfilling the broken promises of automation through AI. We’re delivering on the demands of our customers and partners to help drive their businesses forward with unprecedented efficiency and innovation,” said Ed Meyercord, president and CEO of Extreme Networks.

The product will help "eliminate silos" by combining connectivity, security and third-party data into a singular platform. All of these modes will be powered in one way or another by AI.

Expect Extreme Networks to make the product available sometime in the third quarter of 2025, with pricing details to come.

Extreme Networks and Automation

The new platform coincides with the company's interest in automation. David Nuti, security strategy leader at Extreme Networks, who joined the company in August, told Channel Futures that his interest in the company was sparked by its capabilities in networking automation. He also noted that he expects automation to take SASE to the next level at the company and offer a number of new tools for users.