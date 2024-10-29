Following the introduction of Gmail’s bulk sender regulations, email security firm EasyDMARC is doubling down on its channel strategy, bringing on Allan Richards as global MSP growth lead.

Richards’ role will be to provide MSPs with training, resources and support to help clients meet the new compliance standards and protect against phishing threats. Specifically, he will work with MSPs to grow their domain-based message authentication, reporting and conformance (DMARC) offerings, and increase revenue through email security solutions.

EasyDMARC's Allan Richards

Richards formerly oversaw North American sales at OpenText, as its global MSP growth lead. Prior to that, he spent more than 10 years at AppRiver, which was acquired by OpenText in 2021.

The exec will also be responsible for strengthening EasyDMARC’s global partner relationships, particularly across the U.S., U.K. and Australia-New Zealand.

DMARC Implementation for Bulk Senders

The company said that following the success of DMARC implementation for bulk senders at Google and Yahoo, MSPs are under growing pressure to offer comprehensive security solutions to protect their clients from these threats.

The appointment is also hot on the heels of EasyDMARC’s closing of its $20 million Series A funding round, where the company confirmed the channel as its primary business focus. Since then, EasyDMARC has announced a series of initiatives and its ConnectWise platform integration to help MSPs strengthen their cybersecurity offerings.

“We’re doubling down on our channel strategy this year,” said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO and Co-founder of EasyDMARC. “I’m thrilled to welcome Allan to the EasyDMARC team as we work towards that. His extensive experience in cybersecurity channel sales and his track record of partner success will be instrumental in helping us expand our partner ecosystem while providing them with the best possible experience.”

Hovhannisyan said the company wants to provide partners with the resources to achieve consistent DMARC revenue.

EasyDMARC's Gerasim Hovhannisyan

“Allan’s deep understanding of the cybersecurity industry and MSPs’ needs will be instrumental in providing that personalized partner enablement across our priority markets, ensuring they can effectively market and sell our solutions," said Hovhannisyan.

“EasyDMARC already has a strong reputation as a DMARC provider,” said Richards. “I’m excited to be joining the team to simplify email deliverability for our partners and their clients. By providing our partners with the necessary training, tools and resources, we can expand DMARC’s reach, help boost partner revenue, and enhance their clients’ overall security posture.

“I look forward to personally collaborating with more partners, supporting our joint marketing efforts, and building upon EasyDMARC’s success as a trusted DMARC solutions provider," he concluded.