Dashlane, a credential security provider, has unveiled its new partner program for reseller partners.

The Dashlane Partner Program introduces a tiered approach. It allows resellers to generate new revenue streams while offering credential security solutions to their customers.

Program tiers include discover, developed and distinguished. Discover is for partners just getting started, with access to training, sales materials and initial incentives. Developed is for partners accelerating their credential security business. It offers everything in the discover tier, plus a dedicated channel sales manager and increased incentives.

Dashlane's Jeff Cozzaglio

Distinguished offers live training, incentives and co-marketing opportunities.

Goals of New Partner Program

Jeff Cozzaglio, Dashlane’s senior vice president of sales, said the new program aligns with the cybersecurity industry's trend of leveraging strong channel partner relationships to scale rapidly.

“Dashlane has experienced significant success working with channel partners in the past, and our current partner ecosystem is a key contributor to our overall growth in securing enterprises,” he said. “We have long seen interest from partners in working with Dashlane, and between Dashlane’s compelling solution and the fact that credential security is becoming a crucial part of the enterprise security stack, this was the opportune time to formally launch our partner program.”

By giving partners the tools, resources and incentives needed to excel, Dashlane is positioned to become a “key enabler in the evolution of enterprise security.” Cozzaglio said.

“Our partner ecosystem will allow us to deliver enterprise password management solutions through knowledgeable, certified partners who understand the specific challenges of their markets,” he said. “The timing of this program also aligns perfectly with Dashlane’s recent advancements in enterprise product offerings, like credential risk detection, which enables admins to detect the use of at-risk credentials in real time across their workforce, whether employees use a password manager or not, and then rapidly remediate the threat.”

Formulating the New Reseller Partner Program

Dashlane reviewed industry-leading channel programs, interviewed high-performing partners, and consulted with experts to ensure its approach was both comprehensive and competitive, Cozzaglio said.

“Key learnings over the past few years highlighted a critical opportunity in our partner offering – namely, offering robust, tiered incentives,” he said. “Fulfilling this opportunity was pivotal in creating a program that not only drives partner engagement, but also differentiates Dashlane in a crowded vendor landscape.”

Ongoing training, access to sales and marketing resources, and certifications are just a few of the new benefits to ensure a successful partnership, Cozzaglio said.

“Targeting security-focused partners is central to Dashlane’s growth strategy, enabling us to scale through trusted relationships and market expertise,” he said. “Partners act as force multipliers, extending our reach while providing local and industry-specific insights to enhance adoption.”

Partners interact with hundreds of vendors daily, and differentiation is key, Cozzaglio said.

“By offering unique incentives, robust enablement and clear product differentiators that enable enterprises to proactively prevent credential-based breaches, we guarantee that Dashlane is a preferred partner in the competitive cybersecurity space,” he said. “This program is a cornerstone of our mission to deliver credential security to businesses and their employees globally. With tiered incentives and performance-driven benefits, it fosters mutual success – partners generate new revenue streams, while Dashlane solidifies its leadership in enterprise password management."

