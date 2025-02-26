Cynomi, the Israel-based vCISO platform provider for MSPs, is now providing a vCISO module that helps MSPs map their clients' needs, identify gaps and align their services to meet customer requirements.

The vCISO module, called Solution Showcase, aims to bridge the gap between cybersecurity and business growth by expanding Cynomi's focus beyond serving security experts to also assisting MSPs and MSSPs with their businesses. It does so by providing a structured way to map these partners' offerings to their customers, which also provides deeper visibility into service utilization and unmet security gaps. By visualizing these gaps, Cynomi partners will be able to better match their established cybersecurity solutions to the demands of clients. This should, in theory, allow a more proactive approach to security while also driving revenue.

Cynomi's David Primor

"Helping our partners bridge security gaps and grow their revenue go hand in hand," said David Primor, co-founder and CEO of Cynomi. "The Solution Showcase module is a real differentiator for service providers, transforming cybersecurity assessments into revenue-generating opportunities. As the only platform offering this level of service-to-client mapping, Cynomi is setting a new standard for the MSP and MSSP communities. We’re excited to present this new offering to them."

Cynomi and vCISO Module Offerings

Cynomi is best known for providing a central cybersecurity hub for MSPs and MSSPs which can scale their cybersecurity and compliance operations. The hub acts as a CISO Copilot, which helps to standardize processes and provide step-by-step guidance.

The company recently hired former CyberArk CISO Dror Hevlin as its new CISO. Hevlin will oversee the development of internal and external security strategies, including protecting client data, helpful risk management practices, product methodologies, and more. Cynomi also added longtime channel veteran Tim Coach to its leadership in September as its first chief evangelist of community and channels, and SentinelOne veteran Ken Marks as its chief revenue officer in November.

The company has also made strides to make adopting its vCISO platform a lot easier, with its Cynomi Academy. The program is an online resource hub for helping partners to train their in-house vCISOs.