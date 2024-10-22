Cynomi Academy to Provide Tools for vCISO Training

Cybersecurity provider Cynomi has launched an online resource hub to help partners establish or expand their virtual chief information security officer (vCISO) training.

Cynomi's vCISO Academy aims to provide the necessary knowledge, tools and training required to help MSPs and MSSPs protect themselves and their clients from the growing number of cybersecurity attacks.

Cynomi's David Primor

"As cyberattacks increase in number and complexity, SMBs are facing a growing need for expert guidance to protect their businesses," said David Primor, co-founder and CEO of Cynomi. "Our vCISO Academy empowers MSPs and MSSPs to step up and meet this demand, providing them with the tools and resources they need to deliver the high-level security services their customers require."

vCISO Training Available in the Academy

The academy includes expert guidance from industry experts, self-paced learning through videos and guides, and an interactive platform that will provide exercises and real-world examples to reinforce a partner's understanding of the technology.

Cynomi has been working hard to make vCISOs more available to partners. The provider partnered with Pax8 on Sept. 17 to make its vCISO platform available on the Marketplace.

There's a growing number of MSPs interested in vCISOs. The vast majority of companies that do not offer vCISOs yet have plans to do so in the future, according to Cynomi's 2024 State of the vCISO report. Nearly three in four (74%) service providers expect to offer vCISO services by the end of 2025, Cynomi claims, implying a potentially high surge of interest in the technology in the short term.

In September, the company hired Tim Coach as chief evangelist of community and channels.