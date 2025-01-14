Fast-growing, SMB-focused cybersecurity vendor Coro is expanding further into EMEA.

The expansion, which will focus on Central and Southern Europe, the U.K., and Middle East, is spearheaded by Piers Morgan, SVP and GM,EMEA, at Coro.

With Morgan joining Coro in November, the company has already secured several accounts and strategic partnerships in the region, and built a team of regional experts. Coro last year opened a London-based headquarters that houses approximately 60 employees.

“The market opportunity for Coro and our partners is here and now,” said Morgan. “Coro is leading the way in securing the backbone of our society – SMBs – from cyberattacks, and we have the best minds working to achieve this. I’m honored to be joining Coro at this pivotal time in its growth journey.”

Coro's Piers Morgan

SMB Are Cybersecurity’s Biggest Spenders

Coro’s EMEA expansion comes on the heels of its recent partnership with distributor Climb Channel Solutions. The distributor’s strategy is to incubate challenger or emerging technology brands that can’t gain traction within broadline distribution.

“SMBs made up over $100 billion in the cybersecurity market in 2023 and it is reported by Analysys Mason that by 2028, 62% of the worldwide cybersecurity expenditure will be procured by SMBs. With this context, Climb Channel Solutions is excited to back this emerging technology vendor, focused on the SMB midmarket,” said Gerard Brophy, CRO at Climb Channel Solutions.

Climb Channel Solutions' Gerard Brophy

“The continued lack of IT resources in this space, and the ever-evolving cybersecurity threat landscape, force SMBs to procure technologies that can help them with these challenges — but more importantly address the need to consolidate security vendors whilst giving them access to enterprise grade products at a cost-effective price point.”

More SMBs in EMEA than Anywhere

“In EMEA, there is an increasing need to deliver emerging security services,” said Coro CEO Guy Moskowitz. “With a concentration of more small businesses per capita than any other area, these companies need access to affordable cybersecurity that not only defends, but actively hunts for threats.

“Our team is uniquely positioned to provide the flexibility and expertise this market badly needs. I’m confident Piers and his team will make a strong impact in the region," he said.

In 2024, Coro secured $100 million in Series D funding in private equity funding, bringing its total funds raised to $255 million. The company was also named the 51st fastest-growing company in North America in the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500.

