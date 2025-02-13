CyberArk is buying Zilla Security, a provider of identity governance and administration (IGA) solutions, for $175 million.

With the addition of Zilla Security, CyberArk will further expand its AI-powered identity security platform. Zilla Security’s IGA capabilities are now available from CyberArk as standalone offerings.

Clarence Hinton, CyberArk’s chief strategy officer and head of corporate development, said the acquisition expands his company’s identity security portfolio even further, creating a more comprehensive solution to solve joint customers’ identity security challenges.

“With Zilla’s modern IGA solutions, partners can now offer enhanced identity lifecycle management, risk-based access controls and AI-driven automation to address the challenges organizations face in diverse environments,” he said. “For example, partners can now offer clients faster user onboarding and access reviews, which translates to quicker implementation and reduced operational costs. We’ll be providing our partners with training and enablement, along with market materials and marketing to align and sell together.”

Stronger Solution with Zilla Security

By integrating Zilla Security’s IGA capabilities, CyberArk enhances its platform, enabling more cohesive management across hybrid and cloud environments, Hinton said. Many organizations struggle with fragmented, inefficient identity solutions that leave wide gaps in security.

“With Zilla’s AI-driven automation, CyberArk’s platform helps organizations enforce access controls more efficiently, reduce the burden of access reviews and improve security posture,” he said. “By providing customers with a platform that addresses identity security holistically – without relying on multiple disconnected tools – CyberArk and its partners can offer a stronger, more scalable solution compared to legacy approaches.”

CyberArk’s approach to identity security has always been about delivering the right level of protection to every identity, at scale, Hinton said.

“By bringing Zilla into our platform, we are reinforcing our mission to unify identity security and eliminate inefficiencies caused by fragmented access management, governance and privileged security solutions,” he said.

Zilla Security’s partners will now have access to CyberArk’s broader identity security ecosystem, creating new opportunities to bring Zilla Security’s IGA solutions to a larger customer base, Hinton said. As part of the CyberArk platform, Zilla’s capabilities will continue to be available, now within a more extensive portfolio of identity security solutions.

“Existing Zilla partners will benefit from CyberArk’s partner enablement programs, sales support and expanded technical resources,” he said. “While Zilla’s offerings were previously focused on IGA, integrating with CyberArk’s platform ensures that partners can now offer a more comprehensive identity security solution, backed by the support and market reach of CyberArk.”

“What worked 20 years ago clearly doesn’t work today,” said Deepak Taneja, Zilla Security’s CEO and co-founder. “Zilla represents a fundamental shift in how organizations can manage IGA. By harnessing the power of AI, we’ve automated IGA, making it simpler, faster and more cost-effective. And now with CyberArk, we’ll be offering our breakthrough technology as part of the broader CyberArk identity security platform, reaching many more customers on a global level.”