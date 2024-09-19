Fal.Con 2024: CrowdStrike Unleashes Falcon Platform Innovations
CrowdStrike also announced its 2024 Global Partner Awards.
September 19, 2024
FAL.CON- At this week’s Fal.Con 2024, CrowdStrike unveiled its latest innovations to its Falcon platform.
The enhancements unify security and IT operations. Organizations can “respond faster and work smarter” while consolidating their cybersecurity stack into a single, cloud-and AI-native platform, according to CrowdStrike.
Key enhancements include:
Project Kestrel, a new user experience that unifies data from across the Falcon platform, delivering a single view of assets, vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. This ensures the right users receive the right data at the right time to simplify security and accelerate threat response.
CrowdStrike Signal, a new family of AI-powered engines that groups events and alerts into prioritized insights to increase analyst efficiency while surfacing adversary tactics, techniques and procedures (TTP).
Falcon Cloud Security innovations, including enhanced visibility and protection across the entire cloud estate with AI-powered security posture management and data security integrations.
Falcon next-generation security information and event management (SIEM), including new capabilities leveraging AI and large language models (LLMs) to automate log analysis and accelerate detection, while also providing automated workflows to improve security posture.
Generative AI-powered detection triage, in which analysts can direct Charlotte AI to triage detections on their behalf, accelerating investigations and incident response.
What Prompted Falcon Platform Updates
George Kurtz, CrowdStrike’s CEO and founder, said complexity forms the core of modern security challenges, delaying responses and raising risk.
“With our latest innovations, we’re simplifying security and IT operations by bringing everything together in a unified platform," Kurts said. "With a new user experience that ensures each team has the right data and tools at their fingertips, organizations gain faster decision-making, seamless collaboration and a more proactive approach to stopping breaches.”
Global Partner Awards
Also at Fal.Con, CrowdStrike announced its 2024 Global Partner Awards. The awards recognize organizations that demonstrate leadership and innovation with the Falcon platform to protect their customers and the industry at large.
“The Falcon platform is a catalyst for global innovation and collaboration,” said Michael Sentonas, CrowdStrike’s president. “The power of the crowd is what drives our success, and it’s essential that we recognize the organizations that are leading the way to make the world more secure.”
The 2024 Global Partner Awards include:
Global Partner of the Year – Dell Technologies
Global Emerging GSI Partner of the Year – Accenture
Ecosystem GTM Partner of the Year – Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Global SI of the Year – Deloitte
Global MSSP Partner of the Year – eSentire
Ecosystem Innovator of the Year – ExtraHop
Global Next-Gen SIEM Partner of the Year – EY US
Global AI Partner of the Year – Nvidia
Global Technical Champion of the Year – Optiv
Global Solution Provider of the Year – SHI
Global Flex Partner of the Year – World Wide Technology (WWT)
Global Technology Alliance Partner of the Year – Zscaler
