CrowdStrike successfully reached $1 billion in sales of its CrowdStrike Falcon product line via its partnership with systems integration partner SHI International.

The two companies teamed up to provide cybersecurity solutions via CrowdStrike's Falcon platform, a technology solution that the company describes as "AI-native ... for the XDR (extended detection and response) era." The product uses real-time indicators of attack mixed with threat intelligence, adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry to deliver accurate threat detection, protection and remediation. SHI has been selling Falcon to its customer base, which has allowed CrowdStrike to reach thousands of new customers and win over new accounts.

“Our partnership with CrowdStrike goes hand in hand with our goal to empower customers to confidently tackle security challenges and stop breaches,” said Thai Lee, CEO and President of SHI. “This significant milestone reflects surging market demand to consolidate on cybersecurity’s AI-native platform of choice and the strength of SHI’s ability to deliver cybersecurity transformations at global scale.”

“SHI’s expertise in delivering CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform has been pivotal in helping customers to transform their security posture with next-gen SIEM, cloud security, identity protection and managed services,” said George Kurtz, CEO and founder of CrowdStrike. “Surpassing the $1 billion milestone together is a testament to the strength of our partnership and SHI’s ability to deliver cybersecurity transformation and consolidation for organizations of all sizes around the globe."

CrowdStrike's Deals Beyond Falcon

SHI's partnership with CrowdStrike has been the latest source of growth for the cybersecurity company. The company expanded its managed detection and response (MDR) offerings for SMBs in December. CrowdStrike also acquired Israeli SaaS provider Adaptive Shield to provide unified, end-to-end protection against identity-based attacks in the cloud.

The company is still dealing with the lingering effects of a major Windows-based outage over the summer, where a patch caused thousands of computers worldwide to stop working. Delta Air Lines filed a lawsuit against CrowdStrike in October due to the financial damage that the outage caused to the airline.