CHECK POINT CPX AMERICAS — Check Point Software Technologies’ new CEO, Nadav Zafrir, says his company is focused on continued innovation and preparing for the future.

Zafrir took over as Check Point’s CEO in December. Former CEO and founder Gil Shwed then became executive chairman of the company's board of directors.

On stage at CPX Americas 2025 in Las Vegas Tuesday, Zafrir told Shweb that the former CEO founded an industry and brought to the market “tens of thousands of innovators who have opened companies all over the world.”

“There are now multiple generations of cybersecurity professionals who learned, who grew, who progressed in their careers to run the security programs of some of the most important institutions, companies and organizations all around the world,” he said. “You have influenced millions of people throughout that time. And on behalf of all of these millions of people, if it's OK, I personally would like to thank you for all that you have done for us as an industry, as people.”

Zafrir said partners will play a "huge" role in him achieving his goals as CEO.

"We are one of the only vendors that are channel-only, and MSPs, MSSPs and VARs are super important partners," he said. "We're going to double down on that and try to improve our capability to support them. MSPs, MSSPs and VARs are front and center in our strategy because that's the way to scale."

Taking Charge of Check Point

Zafrir, Team8’s former managing partner and co-founder, said he had no plans to become CEO of a major company until Shwed called and wanted to meet with him. He and Shwed then spent almost a year-and-a-half contemplating the future.

“Where is this industry going?” he said. “How is AI going to impact it and how can Check Point shape that future? What's our place in this world, shaping this incredibly important task of cyber defense? For me, the one thing that … I could literally not give up on is impact at scale. And I see the scale now 72 days into my job. This is an iconic company and it's an incredible opportunity. So, Gil, I want to thank you for entrusting me. I promise to do the utmost to shape the future with Check Point with you, and continue to protect some of our most important assets globally.”

Zafrir said cyber is “my passion and it's my mission, and that's why I'm here. And the opportunity to work with all of you [partners] and impact at scale, and stay ahead in this competition is just an awesome opportunity,” he said.

Check Point has the best cybersecurity, Zafrir said.

"Security is about security,” he said. “It's not about celebrities jumping out of the matrix. It's not about a huge banner on the fastest car in NASCAR or Formula One. Don't get me wrong, I love all of that, but that's not what security is about. Security is about real work, real technology, real research and really understanding where the attackers come from.”

Blocking More Vulnerabilities

According to Miercom’s latest evaluation, Check Point blocks nearly 100% of zero-plus-one vulnerabilities, more than Zscaler, Fortinet, Cisco and Palo Alto Networks.

“Now that's not because we are smarter,” Zafrir said. “That's because we have more data, more research and we understand that if you can prevent it, that's a good start. And the delta between 99.9% and 90% might not seem a lot, but it does, because if you had 100 zero days chasing you last year, with Check Point, you're probably going to be good, and otherwise you're probably going to be dealing with this 'Houston we have a problem.' And it's not just the zero days. Now, I'm not going to stand here and say that we can block everything, but we block more. And these odds really matter because security is about security.”

Check Point is also looking at its own software to make sure it’s not “part of the problem,” he said.

“Now in 2024, we did have one vulnerability,” Zafrir said. “I was actually already roaming the corridors at Check Point, and I saw people rushing from everywhere and staying overnight, and I think over 24 hours later it was done. This is not good. We strive for better than that. We're never going to be perfect, but it really matters.”

