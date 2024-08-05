Commvault is expanding its cyber and data security partnerships via integrations with security partners Acante, Dasera, Google Cloud, Splunk and Wiz.

These integrations will help joint customers make on-premises, hybrid and cloud environments more cyber resilient. That includes identifying potential threats or anomalies, understanding where sensitive data exists and helping to recover more quickly.

These integrations also allow customers to use their preferred security, data protection and recovery solutions. They help security operations teams to better understand risks and threats, defend against them and recover.

"Commvault is committed to partnering with industry leaders in cybersecurity, data security posture management (DSPM), and AI with one goal in mind — to help customers advance their security posture," said Rajiv Kottomtharayil, Commvault’s chief product officer. "It takes a village to fight today's cyber threats, and through these integrations we help enable our customers to build a bridge towards true organizational resilience."

What the Commvault Integrations Offer

Acante's data access governance solution for data and AI clouds allows data teams to simplify and accelerate access to their critical data, the company said.

"We are thrilled to partner with ... Commvault to help customers bolster their data resiliency by combining Commvault's cutting-edge data protection technology with Acante's data access governance solution," said Ranga Rangachari, Acante’s CEO and co-founder. "This integration dramatically enhances our customers' data security posture."

Dasera offers DSPM solutions that help companies identify where sensitive structured and unstructured data reside, automate data security and governance, and find, flag and fix data security risks.

"Our DSPM solutions complement Commvault's offerings and help to provide continuous monitoring and rapid remediation of data security risks," said Ani Chaudhuri, Dasera’s CEO and co-founder. "Together, we are committed to helping organizations achieve robust data security and compliance."

Google Threat Intelligence, More

Google Threat Intelligence provides threat visibility and context powered by AI to help organizations set defenses, hunt efficiently, and investigate and respond to new and novel threats. With a Google Threat Intelligence licensed API key, customers can investigate Commvault-detected threats without jumping between tabs.

Splunk enhances threat detection and response capabilities via its data analytics platform, providing real-time operational intelligence for security insights.

Wiz delivers a consolidated cloud security platform that provides clarity, visibility and context, enabling users to secure their cloud environments.

"The collaboration between Wiz and Commvault delivers cloud security context that enables highly secure backup recoveries with embedded vulnerability patching," said Oron Noah, Wiz’s vice president of product extensibility and partnership. "We're paving the way for a new era of cloud resilience, where data protection and security go hand in hand."