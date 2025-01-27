Commvault has unveiled a new integration with CrowdStrike’s Falcon cybersecurity platform to provide threat detection and data recovery for joint customers.

When CrowdStrike prevents and detects malicious activity or a suspicious event, administrators can view the alert in Commvault Cloud. They can run Commvault’s Threat Scan to check for threats, and restore affected data.

Commvault said this latest collaboration with CrowdStrike builds on its growing ecosystem of leading security partners. CrowdStrike joins Cisco, Darktrace, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks and more.

New Integration to Help Partners Better Serve Customers

Sam Curcuruto, Commvault’s principal product marketing manager, said the stakes “couldn’t be higher for businesses facing today’s relentless cyber threats.”

“By uniting Commvault’s robust, cloud-first cyber resilience capabilities and CrowdStrike’s real-time threat intelligence, organizations can now reduce recovery time following an attack, preserve mission-critical data and maintain the crucial operations their customers rely on,” he said. “Through this integration, Commvault and CrowdStrike will work together to help joint partners quickly detect cyber threats, remediate them and recover clean data faster. Commvault’s data protection and security capabilities, paired with CrowdStrike’s AI-powered threat intelligence, enable added layers of threat detection, response and recovery.”

Commvault's Sam Curcuruto

The key benefits of the Commvault-CrowdStrike integrated solution include proactive threat detection; accelerated clean data recovery; collaboration between SecOps and ITOps teams, enhancing response and recovery processes via a unified workflow; and continuing critical operations even during sophisticated cyberattacks.

“Our partnership with CrowdStrike bridges the gaps in threat detection, threat validation and clean data recovery through a unified platform, reducing complexity and enhancing security posture,” Curcuruto said. “This integration also supports both hybrid and multicloud strategies by leveraging Commvault’s data protection capabilities across diverse environments and CrowdStrike’s cloud-native threat intelligence. It helps ensure seamless detection, recovery and resilience no matter where the data resides.”

Additionally, unlike other integrations, Commvault’s focus on cyber resilience and rapid recovery, coupled with CrowdStrike’s focus on threat detection, “sets us apart, allowing partners to streamline workflows in ways others simply cannot match,” he said.

“Our teams are always continuing to explore ways to deepen our collaboration and innovation, and we’ll have more to share in the coming months,” Curcuruto said.