Cohesity Expands CrowdStrike Strategic Partnership

Cohesity has expanded its CrowdStrike strategic partnership for enhanced threat detection and response.

Cohesity’s data protection solution, combined with CrowdStrike’s threat intelligence feeds, which track over 250 adversaries and incorporate indicators of compromise (IOCs), will allow mutual customers to better identify the latest threats in their backup copies.

Cohesity is a Nvidia-backed AI-powered data security and management provider.

Mark Conley, Cohesity’s vice president of Americas channel sales, said the new capability provided by the expanded CrowdStrike strategic partnership provides his company’s channel partners with an opportunity to connect with mutual Cohesity and CrowdStrike customers, and “speak to how they can maximize their existing investments in the Cohesity Data Cloud and CrowdStrike Falcon Adversary Intelligence.” As modern threats emerge and evolve, the combination of Cohesity and CrowdStrike gives them a “powerful solution” to better compete with adversaries.

Cohesity's Mark Conley

“Channel partners can also position this new capability to customers looking to elevate their threat hunting and incident response capabilities using industry-leading threat intelligence from CrowdStrike and the Cohesity Data Cloud,” he said.

How the Expanded CrowdStrike Strategic Partnership Helps Incident Responders

In response to the growing prevalence of modern threats and cyberattacks, the expanded partnership addresses a market need for conducting thorough cyber investigations in a trusted environment to accelerate recovery efforts, Conley said. This collaboration equips incident responders with the latest threat intelligence feeds, enabling them to better understand adversary techniques using Cohesity data and enhance their ability to respond effectively.

“This expanded partnership provides Cohesity and its channel partners a competitive advantage in a couple of ways,” he said. “First, this offers customers a solution to get the latest threats from an industry leader like CrowdStrike using automation and then apply this insight to their vast data on Cohesity to support use cases like threat hunting, forensic analysis and data recovery. Stealth has become the name of the game in the fight against adversaries. With Cohesity, customers can use the latest threat intel feeds from CrowdStrike to run threat hunts in their Cohesity backups stealthily so that the adversary can’t detect or disrupt it.”

Looking ahead, Cohesity and CrowdStrike have a “strong roadmap” of integrations planned together, Conley said.

“Our continued partnership with Cohesity and latest joint efforts reflect our shared commitment to cyber resilience,” said Daniel Bernard, CrowdStrike’s chief business officer. “To stay ahead, enterprises benefit from streamlining threat intelligence and response efforts while also harnessing their vast secondary data to gain security insights. This integration provides the technology and intelligence they need to reduce risk.”