Cloudflare partners are seeing new opportunities from the connectivity cloud company’s continuing market expansion.

That’s according to Tom Evans, Cloudflare’s chief partner officer. Last April, he left his position leading Palo Alto Networks' channel to head up partner efforts at Cloudflare.

Last month, Cloudflare announced its expanded presence in Mexico amid growing internet usage and cyber threats. It also has expanded its EMEA operations to further support growing customer demand and innovation.

“Cloudflare partners are already benefiting in the sense that we're expanding in a lot of markets,” Evans said. “That announcement was very specific to the Mexico market, but we are growing and expanding in a lot of different markets. So far since I've been here, our partners are taking advantage of it. There are a lot of opportunities, and they're realizing that customers are very interested in leveraging Cloudflare services. And the commitment that we have to the partner side is really opening the door for them to not only work closer with our internal team, but also on our technical side to provide those solutions to their customers. I've heard nothing but great things from the partners on where we're headed and their ability to expand their footprint with us in that market and in all markets around the world.”

Related:Cloudflare, Thales, 1Password Add New Channel Leaders

Cloudflare Partners Seeing Increasing Market Demand

Customers wanting to improve their security, performance and reliability are driving market expansion, Evans said.

“I think people are recognizing and customers are learning that Cloudflare is one of the world's largest networks, and today we have lots of customers and businesses, and nonprofits, anyone with an internet presence that Cloudflare can help with securing their websites,” he said. “All of these properties are growing every day by the tens of thousands, and because they want to be much more secure, reliable and fast, they're realizing that Cloudflare can help them do that. What's driving expansion is the need for that in this market of ever-expanding security threats, and the need for availability and performance.”

This month, Cloudflare was named a Fortune Future 50 company for the second consecutive year, ranking 14th out of the top 50 global companies in 2024. It blocked on average 165 billion cyber threats per day during the third quarter, including the largest DDoS attack in the world.

Scroll through our slideshow above for more from Cloudflare’s Tom Evans.