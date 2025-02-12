Check Point Software Technologies has partnered with Wiz to beef up enterprise cloud security.

The partnership offers unified security insights, enhanced risk context, prioritization of unsecured assets and optimized security operations. It combines cloud network security and cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) via technical integration and a strategic business alliance.

Francisco Criado, Check Point’s vice president of global partner ecosystems, said Check Point CloudGuard CNAPP partners and customers will benefit from enhanced security through gradual migration to Wiz’s platform, with full support and exclusive incentives.

“Check Point partners will gain access to the Wiz platform, enabling them to utilize the newest features from both Check Point and Wiz,” he said. “Together, we will provide the best end-to-end cloud security.”

Check Point-Wiz Partnership Addresses Cloud Security Challenges

The Check Point-Wiz partnership addresses the challenge of fragmented security across hybrid environments, Criado said.

“Partners can now meet their customer’s needs by providing a unified approach to securing the hybrid cloud mesh, benefiting from top-tier solutions, including migration plans, tight product integration and a joint go-to-market approach to bridge the gap between cloud and network security teams,” he said.

Criado said additional highlights include enabling cloud security teams to prioritize unsecured assets based on cloud network security controls; and enabling cloud network security teams to optimize network security coverage and configuration by recommendation from Wiz to Check Point’s platform.

“We are not just providing the best end-to-end cloud security solution; we are also amplifying our efforts by establishing a joint go-to-market between our channel and sales teams,” Criado said. “This involves offering a seamless transition for existing Check Point CNAPP customers and a referral process for both companies to explore new opportunities and projects.”

In the months ahead, partners can expect combined marketing efforts, enhanced product synergy and a streamlined referral process to optimize their market potential, Criado said.

“This collaboration leverages the strengths and knowledge of both companies, incorporating comprehensive product integrations and joint market strategies,” he said. “Ultimately, our partners will be assured that they are delivering top-tier cloud network and CNAPP security to their clients, empowering security teams with a solution that promotes effective cooperation between cloud and network security teams, leading to improved efficiency and control.”

Wiz's Assaf Rappaport

“Bringing together Wiz’s leading CNAPP technology and Check Point’s expertise in cloud network security enhances visibility and prioritizes risks more effectively,” said Assaf Rappaport, Wiz’s CEO and co-founder. “Our partnership is aimed to ensure that companies can seamlessly protect their network and cloud environments with an integrated, industry-leading solution while continuing to democratize cloud security.”