Check Point Software Technologies has unveiled a new suite of AI-powered products to help businesses securely adopt AI and fend off increasingly advanced cyber threats.

Among the new offerings are Check Point Quantum Firewall Software R82 (R82) and additional innovations for Check Point's Infinity platform. R82 delivers new AI-powered engines to prevent zero-day threats, including phishing, malware and domain name system (DNS) exploits.

Check Point’s Quantum Software R82 delivers over 50 new capabilities for enterprise customers, including:

AI-powered threat prevention to block 99.8% of zero-day threats.

Agile data center operations to accelerate app development with automated integration of security policy.

Operational simplicity to offer scalability for networks of all sizes, automatically adapting to business growth and traffic spikes.

Post-quantum cryptography (PQC) to provide the latest National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)-approved cryptography Kyber (ML-KEM) for quantum-safe encryption.

Use Cases For AI And Cybersecurity

Francisco Criado, Check Point’s vice president of global partner ecosystems, said partners are excited to use these new capabilities as a way to re-engage with their customers.

“When it comes to AI, when I talk to partners, they're really having challenges going from proof of concept to actual implementation, and it's really all around the use cases,” he said. “AI is a buzzword, but we have real solutions with real use cases.”

Check Point's Francisco Criado

The new capabilities build upon Check Point’s recently released suite of AI-powered threat prevention innovations:

Check Point Infinity AI Copilot, an AI-powered assistant that automates and accelerates security management and threat resolution.

Check Point GenAI Protect for safe adoption of generative AI in enterprises.

Check Point Infinity External Risk Management (ERM), which delivers continuous monitoring and real-time threat prevention.

Russ Schafer, Check Point’s head of product marketing for security platforms, said ease of use for partners is a big focus of these new capabilities.

“The key point is simplify and scalable, so the ability to implement all these key features using AI,” he said. “If you look at Copilot, you're automating a lot of the tasks. You're making it easy for them to find the information more quickly, to make intelligent decisions and actually let the machine make some decisions for you based upon your parameters that you want them to act on. The second thing is it allows you to be super agile. From a DevOps perspective, you can actually develop any type of application you need to respond to the business needs, which is a key aspect of what enterprises are looking to do. They're trying to keep up with what's going on without compromising the security of the company. So this allows you to have that balance between agility and responsiveness, but also that maintain the highest level of security.”

All of the latest capabilities present tangible use cases for partners, Criado said.

“It resonates because I think a lot of partners have trouble describing the value proposition,” he said. “When they talk to their customers, they want to talk about AI, and customers want to talk about AI, but they're not really sure how to position it. These are very easy to position, very tangible. So again, you can move from this idea of proof of concept to a real implementation.”