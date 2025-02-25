CHECK POINT CPX AMERICAS 2025 — Check Point Software Technologies has expanded its Partner and Customer Advocacy Management Services, now providing access to an internal advocate.

The company made the announcement at the kickoff of this week’s CPX Americas 2025 in Las Vegas. Channel Futures is there.

The new Check Point service includes two engagement models:

Partner advocacy management provides partners and MSSPs with direct access to a partner advocacy manager who improves service delivery, streamlines escalations and aligns security strategies, strengthening customer relationships and business success.

Customer advocacy management equips customers with a dedicated customer advocacy manager for strategic guidance, escalation management and security optimization to address their needs.

Complexity Spurs Check Point Partners, Customers to Embrace Advocacy Program

Francisco Criado, Check Point’s vice president of global partner ecosystems, said the internal advocacy service started as a pilot program and proved "very successful."

"We did it both with partners and customers," he said. "We started with customers and from there the logical evolution was to go to partners. We have some great feedback so far. Now we've made this an official program here at Check Point."

Many Check Point partners and customers likely will take advantage of this moving forward because of the complexity associated with cybersecurity, Criado said.

“We want to make sure that after they buy a solution from Check Point, it's successfully implemented, and it's doing what it should for the business and for the partner," he said. "From a partner perspective, these are businesses. You want your sellers focused on selling, presale selling, and after that, post-sale. This is something where this advocate can really take a lot of that workload and burden off of that partner so they can sell more stuff, and hopefully be more successful and contribute to both their revenue and profitability."

Helping Partners, Customers Address Cybersecurity Challenges

According to Check Point's 2025 security report, cyberattacks have surged 44% year over year. As threats evolve, partners and customers face growing post-sale challenges, including support escalations, fragmented communication and misaligned security strategies. The expanded service provides expertise and guidance to strengthen cybersecurity resilience and optimize security investments.

“In general, when it comes to services, our partners have tons of skills and it just depends on their journey into cybersecurity,” Criado said. “It's really hard to have expertise in all the different areas of security. So this is a way we can help fill some of those gaps. Even if they have expertise, maybe their bench is full.

"You look at utilization, this is something where you have a guaranteed resource that is always looking at either that partner environment with their customers or that customer environment directly," Criado added. "I think 'proactive' is really the key word. This is a super proactive service to make sure that we're maintaining the correct security posture, especially with all the changes that we're seeing in the environment. I know AI is a buzzword, but AI is just completely changing our whole industry. This is a huge paradigm shift. We haven't seen anything like this for a while, and these advocates are going to help our customers really stay ahead of the curve.”

For partners, a big CPX 2025 theme this week is “security matters,” he said.

“It's platform and it's hybrid mesh, and it's AI for security and security for AI,” Criado said. “There's going to be a lot of transformation. There's a lot of marketing architecture and out in our industry, it's really hard. You walk through the pathways of RSA [Conference] and you hear a lot of the same buzzwords. Check Point is proven. We've been here for over 30 years, and you'll hear from our chairman Gil Shwed and our new CEO Nadav Zafrir that security matters, and we're going to continue to provide the best security for our partners and customers.”