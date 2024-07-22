Blumira partners have access to the company’s new reseller program aimed at helping partners better meet their SMB customers’ needs.

In addition, Marc Davis has joined Blumira as its channel development leader. In this role, he will oversee partner strategies and "cultivate collaborative relationships" with partners.

Before Blumira, Davis held channel leadership positions at SparkCognition, Jask, Spirion and Cylance.

Blumira works with MSPs, resellers and referral partners.

Davis said the new reseller program represents an evolution of Blumira’s partner ecosystem.

“The need for and timing of the new program is driven by Blumira’s significant growth and the increasing demand for affordable security solutions among SMB customers,” he said. “The impressive 448% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in our partner ecosystem underscores the necessity to enhance and formalize our channel program to better serve the expanding market.”

Input from Blumira Partners Crucial

Input from Blumira partners played a crucial role in forming the program, Davis said.

“We collaborate closely with partners to understand their unique needs, which helped shape the reseller program,” he said. “The program's features, such as competitive discounts, deal registration, dedicated support and access to a free Blumira Security Information and Event Management plus Extended Detection and Response (SIEM + XDR) edition reflect the needs and feedback of our partner network.”

The new program will make it easier for partners to work with Blumira, Davis said.

“Dedicated support from Blumira simplifies the partnership process, and provides the resources and support necessary for partners to succeed,” he said. “In addition, Blumira will continue to add tools and processes to further simplify our partners’ sales and buying processes. Their success is our success, and we strive to eliminate any roadblocks to the sales cycle.”

In addition, the new program will give Blumira and its partners a competitive advantage by offering an “affordable security solution tailored for SMBs, along with strong partner support and incentives,” Davis said.

“Blumira and its partners can effectively address the growing demand for cybersecurity solutions in this market segment," he said. "SMBs are as much at risk, if not more, than larger enterprises. SMBs have also been an underserved market in cybersecurity.”