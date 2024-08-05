Black Hat USA: SentinelOne, Fortinet, Arctic Wolf, More
AI will once again take center stage at Black Hat.
August 5, 2024
At Black Hat, SentinelOne unveiled a series of new purple AI, cloud, endpoint and identity innovations to the company’s Singularity Platform.
The new offerings and capabilities all leverage generative AI technology, secure-by-design single-agent architecture, and data lake to protect organizations against attacks across any surface, from endpoint and identity to the cloud.
“Our latest innovations are designed to give security teams the ability to see everything, already prioritized and contextualized, so that they can stay ahead of attacks and strengthen their security posture across every surface from a single platform,” said Ric Smith, SentinelOne’s chief product and technology officer. “This is the future of enterprise security, and SentinelOne is leading the way in delivering it today.”
Among the new innovations:
Purple AI, an AI security analyst, now provides natural language alert summaries.
Cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) helps organizations manage and control access rights to cloud resources.
SentinelOne provides visibility and alerting with installation, deployment and management of a single agent across endpoint security and identity use cases to enforce all security policies without the need for any additional infrastructure.
Extended Security Posture Management (xSPM) provides real-time insights into vulnerability and misconfiguration that security teams can use to drive enterprise-wide visibility and control across cloud, endpoint, identity and third-party risk.
Singularity AI Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) replaces legacy SIEM solutions to secure an entire organization.
Fortinet unveiled updates to its operational technology (OT) security platform, including new ruggedized appliances, advanced secure networking and security operations capabilities, and expanded partnerships with OT vendors.
Fortinet said the updates further its commitment to delivering security for the growing cyber-physical systems (CPS) market and “dedication” to protecting critical infrastructure in verticals spanning energy, defense, water supply systems, manufacturing, food, transportation and more.
“As more operational infrastructure becomes connected, the attack surface increases, leading to greater cyber risk,” said John Maddison, Fortinet’s chief marketing officer. “Traditional information technology (IT) security tools are ineffective and worse, cannot even be deployed in an OT environment. Fortinet has been building an industry-leading OT security platform for 20-plus years and today we are proud to announce many enhancements across the platform.”
Also at Black Hat, Cybersixgill unveiled Cybersixgill Pulse, a personalized stream of cyber threat intelligence (CTI) content, individualized to each user according to relevance, usage patterns, interests, sector and geography.
Cybersixgill Pulse is available in a single dashboard as part of the company’s investigative portal. In addition to the individualized topical, geographical and industry-specific channels that will be automatically created by Cybersixgill, users and teams can manually customize and create channels to match their areas of interest.
“Today, Cybersixgill is transforming how security professionals receive and consume critical CTI information and insights,” said Gabi Reish, Cybersixgill’s chief product officer. “As an AI-powered curation of personalized, actionable CTI content, Pulse will dramatically improve the day-to-day lives of threat analysts, security operations center (SOC) teams and MSSPs. By giving them relevant, on-demand intelligence, they can be sure to stay up to date on the latest cybersecurity events, take preemptive action and proactively discuss urgent issues with their executive team.”
Swimlane announced Hero AI innovations that allow security teams to take decisive action against even the most complex cases, alerts and intelligence.
Hero AI expands case summarization capabilities with context-aware recommendations, informed by cybersecurity frameworks and customers’ own knowledge base best practices or processes, according to the company. AI-driven case summaries and recommended actions are now included in AI-augmented post-incident reporting, available in any language, ensuring global collaboration across teams, stakeholders and clients.
“As AI transforms the business landscape, SOCs must adapt from traditional manual processes or be left behind,” said James Brear, Swimlane’s CEO. “Swimlane recognizes this urgency and has spearheaded the development of a next-generation AI-enhanced security automation solution. Our technology is purpose-built to address the unique threat challenges and harness the immense potential of intelligent automation within the modern SOC.”
Also at Black Hat, Arctic Wolf announced free availability of its Cyber JumpStart Portal.
By making a free version of Cyber JumpStart Portal available, businesses of any size can now access a suite of cyber risk management tools designed to identify gaps in cybersecurity readiness, and provide insights to reduce cyber risk and improve insurability.
Initially launched in 2023, the Cyber JumpStart Portal has grown to support a global network of authorized broker and carrier partners that support over 40,000 organizations worldwide. The turnkey solution helps businesses get started on their security journey, beginning with cyber insurance qualification.
“When we first launched Cyber JumpStart Portal, we solidified our partnership with the insurance brokers and carriers on the front lines of delivering insurability requirements to their clients,” said Dan Schiappa, Arctic Wolf’s chief product and services officer. “Based on the positive feedback and growing interest in the program, we are expanding access to businesses of almost any size. We’re inviting organizations to take the first step of their security journey to increase insurability and enhance risk management outcomes.”
SaaS security provider AppOmni unveiled a series of technology advances to deliver identity and threat detection capabilities to protect critical enterprise SaaS environments.
The newest capabilities complement traditional identity threat detection and response (ITDR) and identity and access management (IAM) solutions from identity providers (IdPs) such as Okta, and collectively help security professionals build stronger SaaS security that boosts defenses while further reducing alert fatigue, AppOmni said.
“The events of the past year, including recent attacks involving Snowflake, have validated the fact that SaaS applications used by almost every organization are under attack by advanced actors,” said Harold Byun, AppOmni’s chief product officer. “Based on AppOmni Labs research and breach analysis, it has become even more critical for enterprises to build a security strategy around these undefended, internet-facing endpoints that facilitate an entry point to internal on-premises infrastructure. The new AppOmni SaaS-aware ITDR capabilities will help organizations identify and protect against modern SaaS threats.”
Cybersecurity professionals from across the world are descending on Las Vegas for this week’s massive Black Hat USA 2024.
The annual event will feature over 100 briefings and 100 technical trainings. Nearly 20,000 attended Black Hat USA last year. (Black Hat is owned by Channel Futures' parent company, Informa.)
Steve Wylie, Black Hat general manager, said AI will be prominently featured in a variety of Black Hat USA programming, including the AI Summit, which will cover how AI implementation can’t truly be successful without understanding and preparing for the myriad cybersecurity implications.
“One of our keynotes, ‘Democracy's Biggest Year: The Fight for Secure Elections Around the World,’ … will discuss how key international leaders are approaching election security risks to the democratic processes, such as cyber threats, foreign malign influence, and the role of generative AI,” he said. “Our main stage talks [include] how AI is transforming what we know about security today and more. We also have a briefings track dedicated to AI.”
Black Hat Packed with Latest Cyber Research
Wylie said he looks forward to connecting with “our community, partners and sponsors” each year at Black Hat USA.
Black Hat's Steve Wylie
“This event continues to be a great opportunity to not only network, but also learn the latest in cybersecurity research, development and trends,” he said. “Event week also showcases all the work our team, partners and sponsors have put into this event to help make Black Hat USA part of the cybersecurity industry’s most established and in-depth security event series, and I’m thankful to be able to celebrate with them in person.”
Black Hat distributes a survey to attendees post-event, and the feedback helps to continue improving the events, Wylie said.
“At each Black Hat event, it’s our hope that attendees are able to cultivate relationships that support and advance their professional growth and careers, as well as further their respective organizations’ business objectives, long beyond the conclusion of each of our events,” he said.
Scroll through our slideshow above for Monday's breaking news from Black Hat USA 2024.
