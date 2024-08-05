At Black Hat, SentinelOne unveiled a series of new purple AI, cloud, endpoint and identity innovations to the company’s Singularity Platform.

The new offerings and capabilities all leverage generative AI technology, secure-by-design single-agent architecture, and data lake to protect organizations against attacks across any surface, from endpoint and identity to the cloud.

“Our latest innovations are designed to give security teams the ability to see everything, already prioritized and contextualized, so that they can stay ahead of attacks and strengthen their security posture across every surface from a single platform,” said Ric Smith, SentinelOne’s chief product and technology officer. “This is the future of enterprise security, and SentinelOne is leading the way in delivering it today.”

Among the new innovations: