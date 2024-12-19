Bitdefender partners now have access to the cybersecurity vendor’s new technology alliance partner (TAP) program.

The program allows resellers and MSPs to optimize security operations across multivendor environments. It aims to simplify and streamline building, testing, validating and documenting interoperability between partner solutions and Bitdefender's GravityZone platform.

Bitdefender GravityZone offers advanced endpoint protection (EPP), as well as endpoint detection and response (EDR), extended detection and response (XDR) and cloud security for physical, virtual and multicloud environments.

Doug Hurd, director of technology alliances at Bitdefender, said his company continues to grow its enterprise business.

"Most organizations use a multitude of cybersecurity products from several vendors, so it’s important that Bitdefender partners with these vendors and makes it easy to leverage integration points to get the most out of the capabilities found in the GravityZone platform," he said. "One of the reasons we launched the Bitdefender TAP program Is to make it easy for partners to work with us to develop and support integrations. Bitdefender has a dedicated TAP program manager, as well as key engineering and product management teams members who are focused on ensuring our partners’ success."

Bitdefender's Doug Hurd

Resources for Bitdefender Partners

Bitdefender works with technology partners to assess and qualify how their solutions could integrate with the GravityZone platform. Once a potential integration is qualified, Bitdefender provides the partner with resources such as software development kits (SDKs), software, documentation and technical support to build, test and validate the integration.

Key features for Bitdefender partners include validated and documented technology integrations; joint partner promotion, marketing and sales; and training and certification.

"Bitdefender worked closely with customers, existing partners and many partner prospects to launch its TAP program, and their input has been vital," Hurd said. "The features you need to get right when building and running a technology alliance program include making it easy for partners to build and support integrations and acquire help building those integrations (from initial concept to deployment). This includes providing easy access to Bitdefender solutions, tooling, quality documentation and access to on-demand expertise. You want many features to be as self-service as possible, but success also requires talented people to be available to engage, and help scope and manage integrations. We’d also note that customer input has been vital. Today’s customers are looking for easy access through a marketplace like Bitdefender’s to get technical and other resources to help enable integrations that improve their security posture and help them achieve their desired business and security outcomes."

"Technology partnerships play a critical role in strengthening cybersecurity efficacy and operational efficiency by extending protection, information sharing and other capabilities across customer environments,” said Estee Robinson, director of global channel and alliances for Devo, a technology alliance partner. “Combining the Devo security data platform with Bitdefender, for example, enables organizations to achieve greater data control and significantly elevate their security posture and effectiveness. We look forward to advancing our joint efforts to meet the challenges of a continuously evolving cybersecurity threat landscape.”