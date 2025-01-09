Beyond Identity unveiled a new global channel program and appointed Joel Vinocur as senior director of channels.

The new program aims to expand partner growth, new revenue streams and rewards through a three-tier structure. Beyond Identity offers an identity and access management (IAM) platform.

Key program features include:

New technical certifications

Increasing levels of investment as partners move up in the program.

Guaranteed margin/discount for sourced, fulfilled or co-sold opportunities.

More MDF funds for top-tiered partners.

Access to support from Beyond Identity.

Vinocur will oversee the new program. Before joining Beyond Identity, he held channel leadership roles at ZeroFox, Recorded Future and Proofpoint.

Beyond Identity

“I do my best to be an internal advocate of partners to ensure that an organization does what’s in the best interest of the partners’ success,” he said. “Just as we are trusting partners to be an extension of our go to market team, partners can trust that I and the partnerships team will function as an extension of their team inside the walls of Beyond Identity. I’m a fierce believer that what is in the best interest of the partner is in even better interest for an organization, and fight internally to ensure all internal stakeholders understand that and why.”

Beyond Identity Built Program With ‘Partner Lens’

"Beyond Identity has always valued the partner community and the collaboration it brings,” Vinocur said.

“We’re excited to be redefining our program to encourage great collaboration and growth with our key strategic partners, providing better opportunities for teaming in support of our joint customers,” he said.

When transitioning to a channel-first go to market, it’s crucial that Beyond Identity build its program with a “partner lens to drive that increased collaboration and create momentum with the partners,” Vinocur said.

“Working with some of our key, strategic partners, we were able to fine-tune the programmatic details to build what we feel encourages partnership and a mutual investment between Beyond Identity and our partner network,” he said. “We leaned on a few of our partners for feedback on many facets of the new program. From gathering input on the tiering and pricing structures, all the way to finer details surrounding certification and demo availability, our partners are integral to our success and we wanted to ensure their input was the heartbeat of the program.”

Lean In and Lock Arms

The new program encourages partners to “lean in and lock arms” with Beyond Identity, while simplifying the process of collaboration, Vinocur said.

“From high-level alignment to quoting, partners now have a streamlined process for helping their clients improve their identity security posture with our best-in-class, secure-by-design platform,” he said.

The new program is available in the Americas and EMEA. The vendor intends to expand into Asia-Pacific and Japan.