Barracuda Networks has launched its new Partner Sales Engineer (PSE) Community as part of ongoing enhancements to the Barracuda Partner Success Program.

The PSE Community is an enablement and rewards program for VARs, MSPs, distributors, SIs and more. Partners can also get rewards and benefits, and can collaborate with peers.

In addition, for the first time Barracuda Managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR) will now be available to all partners, including sell-through, and Barracuda Networks is adding new certifications, as well as automation tools to help improve partner productivity.

Jason Beal, Barracuda Networks’ vice president of worldwide partner ecosystems, said the PSE Community will help partner businesses build their technical expertise in Barracuda Networks products, ultimately enabling them to better support their customers.

“Barracuda decided to launch the community based on feedback we received from Barracuda partners,” he said. “We meet with our partner advisory board on a regular basis to gather insights on how we can help them succeed in driving sustainable growth and profitability within their businesses. Over the last five to 10 years, we’ve seen many of our partners investing in their engineering and services capabilities. The launch of the community is designed to recognize those efforts and provide an opportunity for partner sales engineers around the globe to be recognized with easy access to certifications/training and a range of tools they can use to demonstrate to potential customers the effectiveness of Barracuda’s products.”

Barracuda Networks Helping Sales Engineers

The PSE Community provides access to training labs, scanning tools, live Barracuda Networks product demos and sandboxes, Beal said.

“These tools and resources will enable sales engineers to help customers to understand Barracuda’s protection capabilities and how they could help to strengthen their cybersecurity defenses,” he said. “The community aims to help partners increase productivity, drive revenue, and support sales engineers in their professional development and customer-facing tasks.”

The PSE Community and partner program enhancements are available now.

“We always say that our shared success with our partners is fundamentally built on winning the hearts and minds of our partner technical contacts, and we hope that this new program will allow those sales engineers to really learn our technology with hands-on activities so they can feel confident in recommending Barracuda solutions to their customers,” Beal said.

