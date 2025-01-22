Aviatrix partners get new channel program

Aviatrix partners now have access to the cloud network security provider’s new channel partner program that it designed to ensure a path to success with the company.

The new Aviatrix channel partner program provides partners with tools, resources and support to help capture a larger share of the $30 billion cloud networking market.

Core components of Aviatrix’s new program include dedicated senior channel managers; marketing resources and support, as well as sales enablement resources; access to the Aviatrix certified eEngineer (ACE) program, which provides continuing education for cloud networking professionals; and multiple tiers with additional benefits for partners as they progress.

Offering More for Aviatrix Partners

Anh Profiti, Aviatrix’s head of global channels, said while her company did have a program and has had strong channel partnerships, this is a “much more formal, dynamic and aggressive” channel partner program.

Aviatrix's Anh Profiti

“We see channel partners as incredibly valuable peers and strategic allies, and we hope that this competitive new program will show that to new and existing partners,” she said. “At a macro level, enterprises are in the midst of rethinking their data centers right now, which is propelling many traditional relationships. However, channel partners are finding they need a compelling and differentiated approach for cloud that goes beyond the native AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Oracle Cloud Institute (OCI) constructs. Aviatrix has that unique and powerful offering that they can use to deliver measurable outcomes for their customers.”

From an internal perspective, Aviatrix’s leadership is "very customer first and partner first," Profiti told Channel Futures.

“We’ve recognized that this isn’t something we do on our own,” she said. “There is a massive growth opportunity for us as a business and for the industry at large, and our channel partners are a vital part of making the connections that will create success across the board.”

Partner Input Shaped Program

Input from Aviatrix partners played a crucial role in shaping the new program, Profiti said.

“We actively sought feedback through one-on-one discussions with a selective group of partners to ensure the program addresses the real-world needs and challenges faced by our partners,” she said. “This collaborative approach helped us refine key aspects, such as program benefits, support resources and incentive structures, ensuring they are aligned with what drives success for both our partners and Aviatrix. We’re excited about the final result and confident it will provide meaningful value to all involved.”

In designing this program, Aviatrix wanted to be sure that channel partners have a clear path to success by partnering with the company, Profiti said.

“We’re delivering the necessary education, tools and resources for our partners to learn quickly and ramp to revenue,” she said.