Quorum Cyber has rolled out a new threat business unit after its acquisition of Kivu Consulting earlier this month.

In addition, Quorum Cyber has appointed Paul Caiazzo as chief threat officer to lead the Kivu Consulting sector of the business. He joined Quorum Cyber last June.

Prior to joining Quorum Cyber, he held senior positions for numerous technology companies such as Avertium, TruShield Security Solutions, Savvis Communications and Northrop Grumman Mission Systems in support of the U.S. Department of Defense.

Kivu Consulting provides threat intelligence, threat hunting and incident response services across the United Kingdom, North America, the Middle East and other international markets.

Quorum Cyber is a Microsoft Solutions Partner and Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) member.

More Opportunities for Quorum Cyber Partners

The acquisition of Kivu Consulting is a “high tide that raises all ships,” Caiazzo said. It strengthens Quorum Cyber’s threat-led approach and provides its partners with more "actionable" intelligence, deeper security expertise and stronger competitive positioning.

New opportunities for Quorum Cyber partners include:

Proactive security solutions

Expanded incident response capabilities

Access to deeper threat intelligence

“We now have so many incident responders and experts across a huge swath of the world, including our United Kingdom base as well as our North America operations,” Caiazzo said. “Our global footprint yields us more ability to deliver vital information on active adversary campaigns to major insurance carriers, brokers and the law firms that support incident response generally.”

This acquisition gives Quorum Cyber and its partners a significant competitive edge by reinforcing the company’s threat-led approach and providing partners with access to ”unique, real-time threat intelligence that few competitors can match,” he said.

Key competitive differentiators include: threat-led intelligence, stronger managed detection and response (MDR) capabilities, regional expansion and expertise, and direct engagement with adversaries, Caiazzo said.

“This all means we can predict emerging threats, develop countermeasures proactively, and provide our partners with cutting-edge security insights that translate directly into stronger defenses,” he said. “2025 will be a landmark year for Quorum Cyber and its partners, with major investments in threat intelligence, AI-driven security solutions, and real-time adversary tracking.”