AvePoint is seeking traction among channel partners to help it achieve growth in data security.

Chris Shaw, head of channel at AvePoint UK, said the vendor is pursuing double-digit growth in data security in 2025. As such, it wants to “ensure everyone understands what AvePoint does … and what options that allows partners to present to their customers.

“It doesn’t matter what type of partner you want to be, AvePoint will support you with innovative technology and commercial offerings and that is the difference," he said.

AvePoint Investment in R&D and Acquisition

Shaw said AvePoint’s investment in both R&D and acquisition over the last year-and-a-half “shows its commitment to being the best option to partners for simplicity, scale and profitability.”

AvePoint announced in January it was buying Microsoft-focused MSP Ydentic to incorporate the firm’s AI cybersecurity technologies into its platform.

Subsequently, AvePoint has rolled out its latest version of AvePoint Elements for MSP client, cloud and tenant management. The update includes an AI-enhanced platform for data security, IT management and operational efficiency. This, said AvePoint, will provide partners with new, security-centric recurring revenue streams through “a seamless, all-in-one platform.”

The company also said the Elements launch underscores AvePoint's investment to growing its channel business, which makes up half of its annual recurring revenue (ARR).

“Our partners have a massive opportunity to unlock new recurring revenue streams through security, backup, workspace management and compliance services this year,” said Coby Liang, head of EMEA, AvePoint.

“Our Elements platform empowers MSPs to deploy standardized security and compliance configurations consistently across multiple tenants.” This, he said, helps “them efficiently manage increasing data volumes and complex environments, thus driving growth and capitalizing on the expanding cybersecurity market.”

'Massive Opportunity' Around Multicloud Data Security, Workspace Management

According to Channel Futures’ sister analyst firm, Canalys, more than 90% of cybersecurity solutions will be delivered by partners this year. AvePoint argues that MSPs using Elements can secure client data and build additional service offerings to tap into this opportunity without needing additional resources.

“MSPs have massive revenue opportunities surrounding multicloud data security and workspace management, especially when they offer more than one solution to their customers within a managed service,” said Scott Sacket, SVP of partner strategy, AvePoint.

“Through our private preview, partners have already seen a 40% increase in average revenue per user when they integrate more than two solutions into a managed service. On top of that, time wasted on operations and infrastructure, which can take away from valuable service delivery and customer care, has already been reduced by 85% from our private preview partners.”