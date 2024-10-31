Armis partners will directly benefit from the company’s latest $200 million funding round through better solutions and more support.

That’s according to Christof Baumgärtner, Armis’ senior vice president of global partner sales. This latest funding round, reported earlier this week, brings the cybersecurity provider’s valuation to $4.2 billion. Armis also says it’s targeting a future IPO.

Armis' Christof Baumgärtner

“This influx of capital will fuel product development and global market strategies, creating more robust solutions that partners can leverage,” Baumgärtner said. “As partners play a crucial role in driving Armis’ growth and expansion, this funding will enable them to access cutting-edge cybersecurity tools and extend Armis’ reach to a broader market. The funding will also create the opportunity for Armis to invest even further in its partners, supporting them as they build their services and managed services practices. Armis will also be able to extend sales and technical enablement for partners, expand joint marketing programs, and build larger business cases from which partners will benefit.”

Armis Partners Central to Growth Strategy

Partners are central to Armis’ growth strategy, allowing the company to expand its reach and market presence, Baumgärtner said.

Related:Sophos CEO Joe Levy on Lessons Learned from CrowdStrike-Microsoft Outage

“These partners are key players in driving rapid growth, adopting a customer-centric approach and supporting Armis’ ambitious milestones, thus reinforcing their role in the evolving cybersecurity landscape,” he said. “In turn, Armis partners will participate in the enormous growth opportunity by building their service and managed service practices.”

Armis and its partners should expect to gain a competitive edge through enhanced product offerings and an expanded global marketing presence, Baumgärtner said.

“Their tightly integrated service and managed service offerings, when combined with Armis’ solutions, provide a unique and competitive offering in the market,” he said.

Looking ahead, a future IPO would provide Armis’ partners with access to an even broader network of enterprises, and increased opportunities for collaboration across Armis’ verticals and executive teams, Baumgärtner said. This means greater visibility, enhancing their market positioning.

“In 2025 and beyond, Armis will focus on rapid growth and innovation,” he said. “With Armis’ eyes set on scaling operations and reaching significant annual recurring revenue (ARR) targets, partners can expect new solutions. Not only this, but partners will also see expanded business opportunities − now more extensive than ever − enabling them to offer additional services to customers, fully supported by Armis. To empower partners, Armis will actively support the development of these service offerings, assist in defining underlying business plans, and back the implementation and selling of these new opportunities in the field.”

Related:Cynomi vCISO Platform: 'Proof Is in the Pudding'

Expect this trajectory not only to solidify Armis’ market standing, but also to open new opportunities for partners, fortifying their importance in securing Armis as a key player in the evolving cybersecurity ecosystem, Baumgärtner said.