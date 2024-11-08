AppOmni-Cisco Team-Up Boosts SaaS Security Opportunity for Partners

AppOmni will join a select group of independent software vendors (ISVs) in Cisco's SolutionsPlus program.

Craig Galbraith, Editorial Director

November 8, 2024

2 Min Read

Cisco and AppOmni say their new partnership will make it easier for channel partners to sell SaaS security to their customers.

AppOmni's zero-trust posture management (ZTPM) solution is coming together with Cisco's security service edge (SSE) in a move that enables zero-trust principles at the application layer in security-as-a-service apps. This gives customers zero-trust from the endpoint to the application, improving security — particularly in complex SaaS installations.

“Just as Cisco Security Service Edge offers users an exceptional user experience and protected access from any device to anywhere, AppOmni’s zero trust posture management capabilities close critical gaps at the application level, such as misconfigurations in access controls, unchecked privileges, data leaks, and overlooked third-party integrations," said AppOmni co-founder and chief technology officer Brian Soby.

AppOmni's Brian Soby

AppOmni's Brian Soby

SaaS Security Partner Program Opportunity

Furthermore, AppOmni will join a select group of independent software vendors (ISVs) in Cisco's SolutionsPlus program. Participants in the program offer a select set of tested Cisco-compatible products in the IT giant's global price list (GPL). The list, Cisco contends, makes it easy for customers to find and buy SolutionsPlus products from both Cisco sales teams and channel partners. AppOmni says this means the company's mutual customers will be able to get zero-trust-backed SaaS security more quickly. Moreover, Cisco VARs can extend AppOmni solutions to their customers through SolutionsPlus.

“This complex operating environment demands continuous improvement, and we believe that can only be achieved with optimal collaboration — that’s exactly what this partnership delivers,” said Chris Sullivan, director, strategic partnerships at AppOmni. “... Cisco Secure Access Service Edge leverages the principles of zero-trust network access to enforce strict access controls based on user identity and context. AppOmni perfectly complements this strategy at the application layer, and this combination represents the first complete application of zero-trust principles to secure SaaS deployments.”

Read more about:

VARs/SIsMSPsProducts and ServicesPartner Programs

About the Author

Craig Galbraith

Craig Galbraith

Editorial Director, Channel Futures

Craig Galbraith is the editorial director for Channel Futures, joining the team in 2008. Before that, he spent more than 11 years as an anchor, reporter and managing editor in television newsrooms in North Dakota and Washington state. Craig is a proud Husky, having graduated from the University of Washington. He makes his home in the Phoenix area.

See more from Craig Galbraith
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Mar 24 - Mar 27, 2025
The Channel Partners Conference & Expo, co-located with MSP Summit, is the gathering place for the technology services community. Agents, VARs, MSPs, integrators and service providers will converge to share ideas and drive discussion on the topics shaping our industry.
REGISTER NOW