Cisco and AppOmni say their new partnership will make it easier for channel partners to sell SaaS security to their customers.

AppOmni's zero-trust posture management (ZTPM) solution is coming together with Cisco's security service edge (SSE) in a move that enables zero-trust principles at the application layer in security-as-a-service apps. This gives customers zero-trust from the endpoint to the application, improving security — particularly in complex SaaS installations.

“Just as Cisco Security Service Edge offers users an exceptional user experience and protected access from any device to anywhere, AppOmni’s zero trust posture management capabilities close critical gaps at the application level, such as misconfigurations in access controls, unchecked privileges, data leaks, and overlooked third-party integrations," said AppOmni co-founder and chief technology officer Brian Soby.

AppOmni's Brian Soby

SaaS Security Partner Program Opportunity

Furthermore, AppOmni will join a select group of independent software vendors (ISVs) in Cisco's SolutionsPlus program. Participants in the program offer a select set of tested Cisco-compatible products in the IT giant's global price list (GPL). The list, Cisco contends, makes it easy for customers to find and buy SolutionsPlus products from both Cisco sales teams and channel partners. AppOmni says this means the company's mutual customers will be able to get zero-trust-backed SaaS security more quickly. Moreover, Cisco VARs can extend AppOmni solutions to their customers through SolutionsPlus.

“This complex operating environment demands continuous improvement, and we believe that can only be achieved with optimal collaboration — that’s exactly what this partnership delivers,” said Chris Sullivan, director, strategic partnerships at AppOmni. “... Cisco Secure Access Service Edge leverages the principles of zero-trust network access to enforce strict access controls based on user identity and context. AppOmni perfectly complements this strategy at the application layer, and this combination represents the first complete application of zero-trust principles to secure SaaS deployments.”