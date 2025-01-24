Implementing AI security and defending against deepfakes are among Info-Tech Research Group’s top priorities for cybersecurity leaders in 2025.

Info-Tech Research Group recently published its Security Priorities 2025 report. It’s based on research, along with interviews with industry experts.

The top priorities for cybersecurity leaders are:

Establishing AI governance to mitigate security and privacy risks, while using AI capabilities to beef up security operations.

Strengthening identity and access management (IAM).

Building a strong vendor security management practice.

Investing in training and technology solutions to detect and mitigate deepfake-driven attacks. Also, establishing policies to verify suspicious activities and protect critical assets.

Developing quantum-resilient cryptographic strategies and conducting risk assessments to ensure organizations are prepared for quantum advancements.

What Prompted Need for Top Cybersecurity Priorities

“The world of cybersecurity is undergoing a seismic shift, driven by the rise of AI-powered threats, increasing regulatory requirements and advancements in quantum computing,” said Ahmad Jowhar, research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group and lead author of the report. “Cybersecurity leaders must not only defend against these threats, but also embrace forward-thinking, proactive measures. A diversified training program to enhance employee awareness of AI-driven threats and a security strategy aligned with industry regulations form the backbone of a resilient and adaptive security posture.”

Info-Tech Research Group's Ahmad Jowhar

Info-Tech Research Group’s report highlights the importance of integrating security into the core of organizational strategies to drive both innovation and risk reduction. By adopting these priorities, cybersecurity leaders can better position their organizations to thrive in a “dynamic and challenging” environment.

“With the acceleration of digital transformation across the [Asia Pacific] region, cybersecurity leaders are now confronted with the intricate risks and challenges posed by advancements in AI, quantum computing and other emerging technologies,” said Robert Dang, principal advisory director at Info-Tech Research Group in APAC. “In Australia and throughout the region, this swift pace of innovation necessitates robust security measures to counter identity-based threats, deepfakes and third-party risks. By acknowledging the evolving landscape and aligning with the Australian Cyber Security Strategy, cybersecurity leaders can fortify their organizations and ensure resilience in this era of exponential technological change.”

