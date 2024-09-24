Tenable partners are set to benefit from the exposure management provider’s increasing focus on AI in its channel business.

That’s according to Jeff Brooks, Tenable’s senior vice president of global channels and alliances. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface.

“What I get asked a lot is what are we doing with AI in the channel,” he said. “We're still feeling it out, but one of the things we just did is turned AI on in our customer care process.”

Now, things that used to be handled manually, such as changing email addresses, or changing license ownership to another person can now be handled automatically via AI, Brooks said.

“We're getting ready to turn that on also in our partner portal, so rather than just go poking around menus and things, you can just start typing natural language and it filters down, and boom, you've got the stuff you need,” he said. “We're also looking at using it in certain parts of the booking process with our distributors to automate a lot of that. Channel is about efficiency because you're never going to have enough resources, so we’re really looking at AI and robotic process automation (RPA), and things like that to automate some of this stuff. We'll see how that goes, but early signs are very positive.”

Tenable Partners Want More Automation

What’s driving this focus are requests from Tenable partners and the vendor being more efficient internally, Brooks said.

Tenable's Jeff Brooks

“We get so many questions in the queue of, 'How can we not have to go through this with humans?'” he said. “We're trying to get ahead of the request because we know it's coming, where partners say, 'Hey, when are you going to add AI capabilities to the partner portal?' So we're going to go ahead and put that in there. We have it in our own intranet. We use Copilot, so when I go into my intranet rather than going to find a particular product section of the intranet, I just start typing, and then boom, those things appear to me. So we [thought], 'Hey, that would be really good for the portal.' But it goes hand in hand with where the partners want it to be easier to do business with us. We're trying to think ahead of that a little bit and get ahead of the ball. So a little mix of both.”

