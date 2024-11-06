Acronis MSP partners benefiting from growth

Acronis MSP partners are fueling the cybersecurity vendor’s growth as it continues its global expansion and sees continued revenue increases.

That’s according to Alex Ruslyakov, Acronis’ channel leader. Acronis provides natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection and endpoint management for MSPs, SMBs and enterprise IT departments.

Acronis recently announced 57% revenue growth in Australia and 53% revenue growth in Mexico. Both are expanding markets for the vendor.

“Both Australia and Mexico are emerging markets for us in particular,” Ruslyakov said. “From the cloud perspective, what we call cloud is usually related to the MSP business. So the MSP channel is a focus for us and it's growing rapidly for Acronis. We have a two-tier model. We have a top-tier distribution layer, and then MSPs and resellers underneath. So for the MSPs, we're putting a lot of focus. We're doing a lot of recruiting activities with our distribution network, and also we're growing substantially our existing base of MSP partners, not only from the perspective of the reach, but also from the perspective of their consumption.”

Acronis MSP Partners Gain Opportunities from Platform

The growth in Acronis’ MSP channel is due to the platform it provides them, Ruslyakov said.

“It allows a natural in-platform upsell and cross-sell,” he said. “So basically, once they have a customer who is protecting their Microsoft 365 environment, they immediately realize what they can do with the same console, they can do other workloads, they can do backup and they can do security. Then they figure out they can do disaster recovery for their primary servers. And that's how the natural upsell and cross-sell works. So we're giving a tool to the MSP that they can naturally upsell and cross-sell, minimizing their operational cost.”

Acronis continues to target other regions of the world for expansion, Ruslyakov said.

“We have over 100 countries of presence worldwide,” he said. “We have a wide network of partners worldwide. So obviously it's not limited to Australia and Mexico. We're growing rapidly in other regions as well, some regions faster, some slower, but all of the regions are growing and absolutely a majority of the regions are growing double digits.”

Scroll through our slideshow for more from Acronis’ Alex Ruslyakov.