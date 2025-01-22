Accenture Invests in 'Post-Quantum' Security CompanyAccenture Invests in 'Post-Quantum' Security Company

QuSecure, known for its end-to-end post-quantum security-as-a-service platform, is getting funding from Accenture.

January 22, 2025

Post-quantum cybersecurity
Accenture is attempting to get ahead of the competition by investing in a "post-quantum" cybersecurity company that will help provide comprehensive cryptographic tools to protect government agencies and private sector businesses.

Accenture announced on Wednesday a strategic investment in QuSecure, a company known for its end-to-end quantum security-as-a-service architecture that specializes in combining zero-trust, next-generation technology and crypto agility with cloud systems, edge devices and satellite communications. QuSecure will also join Accenture Ventures' Project Spotlight, the professional services giant's program for working with disruptive enterprise creators.

“Organizations need a reliable, quantum-resilient cybersecurity solution that not only adheres to the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) post-quantum encryption standards but that can be easily integrated across all parts of a communications network,” said Tom Patterson, emerging technology security lead at Accenture. “We’re investing in trusted providers like QuSecure to help our clients future-proof their global networks today to protect high-risk data faster.”

“In a progressively digital world, as AI and quantum threats to encryption evolve at an ever-faster pace, it is critical that we evolve from encryption management that requires several years to upgrade algorithms to orchestrated crypto agility — the ability to push a button and upgrade your entire system at once,” said Rebecca Krauthamer, co-founder and CEO of QuSecure. “The ability to orchestrate cryptography at the enterprise scale − swapping out cryptographic algorithms at any endpoint, anywhere − is critical to a robust cybersecurity strategy. QuSecure and Accenture have a shared vision to provide organizations with a long-term solution to upgrade and manage their encryption standards.”

Accenture and QuSecure have collaborated in the past. For example, the two companies worked together in 2023 to establish the first successful multi-orbit data communications test secured with post-quantum cryptography. Banco Sabadell also completed a project with the two companies that will help the financial institution adopt post-quantum cryptography technology within its infrastructure.

