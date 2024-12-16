$50 Million Keepit Funding Round to Strengthen Channel

Keepit, a cloud-native data protection and backup provider, has raised $50 million in a funding round, bringing the company’s total funding to $90 million.

Existing investor One Peak and the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark led the funding round. The Denmark-based company will use the funding to expand its go-to-market (GTM) efforts and increase product innovation.

Morten Felsvang, Keepit’s CEO, said this funding round represents a “significant” opportunity for his company’s partners.

“By expanding our GTM efforts and accelerating product innovation on the Keepit platform, we aim to equip partners with cutting-edge solutions that enhance their competitive edge,” he said. “We’re committed to delivering broader workload coverage, advanced data management capabilities and tools that enable our partners to deliver even greater value to their customers.”

Keepit's Morten Felsvang

Funding Round To Accelerate Expansion

With this latest funding round, Keepit will accelerate its global expansion strategy. It will prioritize key markets like the United States, Europe and other regions. It will also strengthen its partner network.

“Partners are at the heart of Keepit’s growth strategy,” Felsvang said. “Our partner-first strategy means that collaboration with our partners is central to how we bring our solutions to market. They help us scale our reach, deepen customer relationships and deliver localized expertise worldwide. We will both fortify the relationships already built and expand our channel network even further.”

The funding allows Keepit to stay ahead of the curve in SaaS data protection by investing in innovation and broader enterprise-focused features, he said.

“This empowers both Keepit and its partners to meet evolving customer demands more effectively,” Felsvang said. “Together, we will lead the market in providing reliable, cloud-native solutions tailored to diverse business needs.”

In 2025, partners can expect an even stronger alignment with Keepit, he said.

“We will provide enhanced partner enablement resources, improved tools and expanded platform offerings that align with market demands,” Felsvang said. “Additionally, we’ll work closely with our partners to explore new opportunities, ensuring mutual growth and success. Our goal is to empower partners to thrive alongside Keepit as we scale globally.”

“We have been continually impressed by Keepit’s leadership and their unwavering ability to deliver on their vision,” said David Klein, co-founder and managing partner at One Peak. “In a time when the need for secure, independent SaaS data protection is more critical than ever, Keepit stands out as a leader with its innovative platform. We are thrilled to continue supporting the Keepit team in this exciting next chapter of their growth journey.”

