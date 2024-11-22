1Password has unveiled a strategic distribution agreement with Ingram Micro to expand the reach of its Extended Access Management across North America.

1Password will leverage Ingram Micro’s resellers, SIs and service providers. By combining Ingram Micro’s sales and technical resources with 1Password’s identity security solutions, businesses can extend access management beyond traditional tools, securing unmanaged apps and devices, according to 1Password.

Lori Cornmesser, 1Password’s vice president of channel and alliance sales, said most organizations inevitably hit a tipping point where investing in the channel can help continue driving upward growth momentum.

“This is why we launched our global partner program in February this year,” she said. “This strategic alliance with Ingram Micro is a critical lever that allows us to continue our expansion within the channel, and to help address more partners and their customers’ evolving cybersecurity needs. Today, employees are embracing the flexibility of modern work to be more productive – turning to their personal devices and preferred apps for work – but this has left many businesses vulnerable to data breaches and unauthorized access. At 1Password, we call this the access-trust gap, the security risks posed by unmanaged devices and applications accessing company data without proper governance controls. 1Password Extended Access Management is a new security platform we introduced this year to help businesses close this gap. Our distribution agreement with Ingram Micro is a crucial step toward ensuring more businesses can strengthen their security while empowering employees with the tools they need to get their jobs done.”

1Password Partners and Ingram Micro Agreement

Ingram Micro offers security solutions and services, including assessment, strategy, monitoring and remediation. This agreement expands the distributor’s security portfolio to include 1Password’s identity security solutions.

Cornmesser said 1Password partners will benefit from the Ingram Micro distribution agreement in several ways, including expanded reach and market coverage, maximized partner ecosystem resources and solidified industry leadership.

“Our overarching strategy is to broaden our presence and extend market coverage by leveraging this strategic alliance with Ingram Micro,” she said. “Ingram Micro offers extensive resources that strengthen our ability to connect with and empower the partner ecosystem. By collaborating with their established networks, we can scale efficiently and engage a broader range of end users.

Ingram Micro provides a wide range of tools, programs and support systems that 1Password can leverage to enhance its position as a category leader in the industry, Cornmesser said.

“Their capabilities allow us to deliver exceptional value to partners and customers alike, driving sustained growth and innovation,” she said.

1Password announced a strategic partnership with TD Synnex last month, Cornmesser said..

“Working with two of the industry’s largest global distributors will accelerate our go-to-market motion and make it so more businesses can secure every sign-in to every app from every device,” she said.

“1Password Extended Access Management is a business-critical security solution, particularly as the shift to hybrid work and the constantly evolving threat landscape present significant challenges,” said Adam Bellows, Ingram Micro’s U.S. executive director and category leader of networking and security. “This agreement with 1Password reflects our commitment to equipping resellers with cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, enabling them to address their customers’ unique business needs and deliver stronger, more resilient security outcomes.”