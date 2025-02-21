A new offering from Versa Networks allows organizations and service providers to deploy secure access service edge (SASE) from their own infrastructure.

The vendor this week made its Sovereign SASE deployment model generally available after two years of use in specific verticals. The company predicts that the new model will widen the total addressable SASE market by 25-30%, at a minimum.

The offering is essentially a third deployment model for the flagship VersaONE Universal SASE platform. Previously, enterprises and governments could deploy the platform as a service through shared gateways or deploy it privately through customer-dedicated gateways. The new sovereign option also uses dedicated gateways, but those reside inside the organization's infrastructure, rather than within Versa's global SASE fabric. The "air-gapped" delivery model helps customers gain more visibility and control, the company said.

Five industries Versa describes as highly regulated – defense, financial services, maritime, energy and retail – could previously access Versa Sovereign SASE. Versa adds that telcos and managed service providers have been using the offering. Versa cites T-Mobile, which leveraged the deployment model for its T-Mobile SASE with T-SIM Secure offering. Tata Communications, Lumen Technologies and Crown Castle all announced Sovereign SASE offerings in partnership with Versa in 2024.

Versa Networks CEO Kelly Ahuja answered questions from Channel Futures about the commercial launch of Versa Sovereign SASE.

Channel Futures: I've read that Sovereign SASE stemmed from customer feedback. Could you tell us more about what customers were saying?

Versa's Kelly Ahuja: Customers tell us that, while they appreciate the flexibility of cloud-based SaaS solutions, they’re becoming more concerned about not having full control. This is especially true for industries where compliance, security, and data residency are critical — like highly regulated industries, government and critical infrastructure organizations, and service providers.

Some of the key concerns we hear include staying compliant with industry regulations, ensuring data privacy and sovereignty, meeting strict security mandates [and] reducing the risk of cloud or SaaS outages. As one CIO from a global bank put it: “We’re not going to deploy in the public cloud — we can’t.”

CF: Versa offered Sovereign SASE over the last two years to select customers. Did you have any takeaways from that time? Did the initial rollout result in any changes/improvements to the offering?

KA: We began receiving requests about two to three years ago from customers looking for deployment models that offered more control — either through a dedicated infrastructure that we build and operate for them or one they could build and manage themselves. These requests initially came from government organizations, followed by service providers, and more recently, large enterprises.

In response, we took the time to understand their unique requirements and determine how we could best support them. We realized that while our software platform did not need any change, we had to develop new offerings to help customers deploy and operate these environments more efficiently. This process ultimately strengthened our portfolio and enhanced our ability to meet the diverse needs of our customers.

CF: Your announcement talks about how MSPs can benefit through using their own infrastructure for managed SASE. Could you explain that more?

KA: In a traditional resell model of a cloud service, a service provider resells a SaaS solution built by the SaaS vendor. This SaaS solution is hosted in public or private clouds or the vendor’s data centers, using the vendor’s preferred compute and network providers. Even if the service provider owns its own infrastructure, they’re still relying on someone else’s assets to deliver the service.

With Versa Sovereign SASE, MSPs can deploy SASE directly within their own infrastructure, leveraging their existing assets to deliver the service, making it more cost efficient. This approach also allows MSPs to create differentiated offerings that generate new revenue streams and improve profitability compared to traditional reselling. Differentiation can include things like branded agents and clients, customized pricing and packaging, and greater control over data residency and sovereignty.

CF: Versa has a very rich history of going to market through service-provider partners. I've seen more and more SD-WAN and now SASE providers getting more serious about that route to market. How has your service-provider strategy evolved over the years, and how does it balance with the rest of your go-to-market now?

KA: Our service-provider strategy has been a key driver of our success. Today, we serve as the "house brand" for many service providers worldwide. By delivering differentiated technology and rapid innovation, our platform helps them provide reliable, scalable services across all their market segments. This success with service providers has also fueled our growth with large enterprises across various industries, as well as government organizations.

Over time, our strategy has evolved from supporting service providers in building managed services on their networks, to helping them build service "in" their networks with VersaONE. This approach integrates networking and security into a single, unified SASE platform, empowering service providers to deliver seamless, secure connectivity to their end customers.

CF: It looks like the telcos are getting more and more serious (or at least are being forced to be more serious) about security. I'm thinking about how they've been increasingly targeted as part of supply chain attacks and in some cases getting fined or ordered to invest in cybersecurity. Do you have any thoughts on that, as a SASE provider partnering with these types of companies? Is there a way you're thinking strategically about that trend?

KA: The threat landscape is evolving rapidly, with adversaries constantly seeking ways to penetrate and compromise organizations of all sizes. Given service providers’ critical role in connecting businesses and individuals, they have become prime targets for these sophisticated attacks.

As their partner, our mission is twofold: to help service providers protect their own infrastructure, and empower them to deliver services with natively integrated security to their customers. We’ve always believed that there is no network worth having without security being built-in, not bolted-on.

CF: Versa's announcement mentions integration between Sovereign SASE and private mobile networks. How are you thinking about trends in private wireless networks impacting Versa and the SASE market?

KA: Private mobile networks allow enterprises and service providers to build or extend mobile infrastructure within their business environments. However, most private mobility solutions focus primarily on radio and packet core needs, often lacking the essential network and security capabilities required to deliver a comprehensive solution.

With Versa Sovereign SASE, businesses and service providers can deploy a platform that integrates security natively within their mobile networks. A great example is our SASE on SIM solution, which allows IT and OT devices to be connected and secured automatically, ensuring seamless and secure communication across the network.