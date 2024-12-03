Channel Futures' Top Network & Connectivity Channel Leaders for 2024

Channel Futures highlights the top network and connectivity channel leaders for 2024 from AT&T, Granite, Lumen, T-Mobile and many more. Learn about their accomplishments.

James Anderson, Senior News Editor

December 10, 2024

Top network and connectivity channel leaders for 2024

Despite a new era of telecommunications companies shaking up their business models and portfolios, the network remains foundational for IT leaders.

The world of connectivity spans a wide variety of companies and people. Multisystem operators (MSOs) like Cox Business, local exchange carriers (LECs) such as Lumen Technologies, wireless-focused companies like T-Mobile, and service provider aggregators such as MetTel are all featured in Channel Futures' who's-who of Network and Connectivity.

This leaders list takes into account executives' impact on channel partners as well as their influence on their company's view of the channel. Both angles are crucial for an indirect sales strategy to succeed. Partners need hands-on-relationships in a world where trust still remains the most important commodity, and channel leaders must maintain this personal touch. On the other hand, C-suites need to be swayed toward channel-friendly policies in an economic environment where investments are constantly brought into question. Because of these two key elements, the types of roles vary on this list. Many slot into the traditional vice president of channel sales role, but others sit above or below them on the organizational chart.

AI and security are top of mind for many of the leaders quoted in this list.

Many providers have long since reframed their software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) offerings as secure access service edge (SASE), signifying the need to integrate advanced networking and security features onto the same platform. Now many telco providers have established managed security services, running managed detection and response through their SOC or a partner's SOC.

Strategies around AI vary. For some providers, connectivity demand will naturally increase as AI applications require more bandwidth. Other providers are strategizing around more customized, private solutions that will specifically support AI, and others are using AI inside their business as a way to improve their service offering.

Channel Futures is highlighting 16 executives, profiling their career backgrounds and accomplishments and soliciting their insights on the year to come. The Channel Futures Top Networking and Connectivity Leaders list is in alphabetical order; check it out in the slideshow above.

