SASE Market to Reach $16 Billion by 2028

A new forecast estimates that the value of the secure access service edge (SASE) market will reach nearly $16 billion by 2028.

The forecast for the SASE market, released by market analysts at Dell'Oro Group on Wednesday, estimates a 13% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the next few years. Dell'Oro further says the adjacent security service edge (SSE) market will also reach double-digit CAGR and outpace software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) revenue, whose growth will be in the single digits.

“The divergence in growth between SSE and SD-WAN highlights a shift in enterprise priorities,” said Mauricio Sanchez, senior director of enterprise security and networking at Dell’Oro Group. "As enterprises become increasingly cloud- and mobile-first, the demand for integrated security solutions is driving the rapid adoption of SSE. Despite an expected slowdown in SD-WAN growth, the overall SASE market remains strong and poised for continued expansion."

The report provided several other insights into the SASE and SD-WAN markets over the next five years. For example, Dell'Oro anticipates the longer sales cycles in 2024 will shrink in 2025 with more customers open to buying SSE.

SASE_Market_Forecast_DellOro.png

The SD-WAN market, in contrast, is slowed by the long-term impacts of pandemic spending patterns. Dell'Oro expects its long-term growth to be impacted by a maturing market and the speed at which businesses transition from access routers.

Look for single-vendor SASE solutions to represent 85% of the market by 2028, Dell'Oro estimates.

Universally recognized SASE market leaders include Cisco, Cato Networks, Palo Alto Networks and more.

