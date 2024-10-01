Channel People on the Move: Avaya, ConnectWise, Five9, Lumen, Pax8
This month's edition of Channel People on the Move also includes promotions and new hires at Intelisys, NICE, Schneider Electric, TD Synnex, Telarus, Xcitium and more.
October 1, 2024
Nearly four-dozen faces grace the slideshow above in what was another busy month of new hires and promotions in the channel, highlighted in our monthly Channel People on the Move.
They come from all sectors in the channel. One of the most notable was ConnectWise's hiring of a new CEO, one that the channel is familiar with from his days at security provider Forcepoint.
Another was the elevation of a 31-year veteran of TD Synnex to the role of president of North America.
But lest you think we've made this edition exclusive to high-ranking execs, we've got new channel manager hires and promotions at Lumen, LastPass and more.
Then throw in new channel leaders at Digital Realty, New Relic and Nextiva.
We bet you'll see someone you know in the slideshow above.
About the Author
You May Also Like
September's Top 20 Channel Stories: AT&T vs. Broadcom, Layoffs, Commission CrisisOct 1, 2024|20 Slides
Images: 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 Gala Special Award WinnersSep 27, 2024|19 Slides
7 Channel People of the Week at AppDirect, ConnectWise, SophosSep 27, 2024|7 Slides
Channel Allies of Impact: Meet the Inclusion & Belonging Difference MakersSep 26, 2024|39 Slides