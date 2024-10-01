Nearly four-dozen faces grace the slideshow above in what was another busy month of new hires and promotions in the channel, highlighted in our monthly Channel People on the Move.

They come from all sectors in the channel. One of the most notable was ConnectWise's hiring of a new CEO, one that the channel is familiar with from his days at security provider Forcepoint.

Another was the elevation of a 31-year veteran of TD Synnex to the role of president of North America.

But lest you think we've made this edition exclusive to high-ranking execs, we've got new channel manager hires and promotions at Lumen, LastPass and more.

Then throw in new channel leaders at Digital Realty, New Relic and Nextiva.

We bet you'll see someone you know in the slideshow above.