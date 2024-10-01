Channel People on the Move: Avaya, ConnectWise, Five9, Lumen, Pax8

This month's edition of Channel People on the Move also includes promotions and new hires at Intelisys, NICE, Schneider Electric, TD Synnex, Telarus, Xcitium and more.

Craig Galbraith, Editorial Director

October 1, 2024

Channel People on the Move Sept. 2024

Nearly four-dozen faces grace the slideshow above in what was another busy month of new hires and promotions in the channel, highlighted in our monthly Channel People on the Move.

They come from all sectors in the channel. One of the most notable was ConnectWise's hiring of a new CEO, one that the channel is familiar with from his days at security provider Forcepoint.

Another was the elevation of a 31-year veteran of TD Synnex to the role of president of North America.

But lest you think we've made this edition exclusive to high-ranking execs, we've got new channel manager hires and promotions at Lumen, LastPass and more.

Then throw in new channel leaders at Digital Realty, New Relic and Nextiva.

We bet you'll see someone you know in the slideshow above.

About the Author

Craig Galbraith

Editorial Director, Channel Futures

Craig Galbraith is the editorial director for Channel Futures, joining the team in 2008. Before that, he spent more than 11 years as an anchor, reporter and managing editor in television newsrooms in North Dakota and Washington state. Craig is a proud Husky, having graduated from the University of Washington. He makes his home in the Phoenix area.

See more from Craig Galbraith
