World Wide Technology (WWT) and Trace3 are two of the big names taking home partner awards from F5, the multicloud security and application delivery company.

F5 announced its 2024 North America Partner Award winners on Wednesday, which recognize and honor "F5 partners that have gone above and beyond in delivering exceptional value to customers, helping organizations strengthen security, optimize application performance, and navigate the complexities of modern IT environments."

WorldTech IT is the company's North America Partner of the Year due to "achieving remarkable growth" with a 340% increase in partner-initiated opportunities. The company also achieved platinum partner status with F5, since its proprietary Cloud.Red platform is built for BIG-IP and NGINX monitoring, alerting and observability. F5 also recognized WorldTech IT for providing technical expertise and a customer-first approach.

WWT is F5's North American Innovation Partner of the Year for its collaboration with F5 through the WWT AI Proving Ground, the company’s AI testing program. The two companies also collaborate to ensure that customers have success with F5 solutions like BIG-IP Next for Kubernetes, AI Gateway with NGINX, and F5 Distributed Cloud Services with NetApp.

Furthermore, F5 honored cyber consulting partner Guidepoint Security as its North America Public Sector Partner of the Year because it secured the highest total revenue in fiscal 2024.

Trace3 also played a significant role in F5's strategic solutions by helping to advance the F5 Distributed Cloud Platform go-to-market strategy. The company took home North America Strategic Solutions Partner of the Year honors.

And finally, IT channel partner giant ePlus is the company's North America BeF5 Partner of the Year for its commitment to corporate responsibility and community impact via philanthropic and social initiatives.

F5 had a solid first quarter in fiscal 2025, reporting 11% revenue growth during the period. This included 22% software revenue growth and 18% systems revenue growth during the quarter. The company attributes that success to its approach to hybrid multicloud trends.

F5 had a leadership change to leadership in December when it appointed John Maddison its new chief product marketing and technology alliances officer.