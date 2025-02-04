ePlus expanded its managed services portfolio by adding support for monitoring, management and support for Juniper Mist Wireless, Wired and SD-WAN infrastructure devices, expanding their customer base in the process.

The new additions will complement Juniper Marvis' AI VR assistant capabilities by providing around-the-clock performance and availability, as well as event remediation and incident isolation. This will leverage Juniper Mist's Premium Analytics so that customers can observe the network. It will also provide insights across an organization's networks in hopes of enhancing their end-user experiences and streamline IT operations.

ePlus' Wayne St. Jacques

"We're excited to further expand our mature managed services practice with added support for the Juniper Mist portfolio. Through this service we apply the technical knowledge we have gained from working with hundreds of customers to analyze, validate, and act on the data collected by Juniper Marvis AI, significantly reducing mean time to resolution," said Wayne St. Jacques, vice president of managed services at ePlus. "By relying on our team to evaluate recommendations and potential implications, customers can more accurately focus on prioritized actionable events and proactive conditions to prevent outages and restore services as quickly as possible."

Juniper Networks and ePlus in 2025

ePlus and Juniper have cooperated together as partners for nearly a decade, with ePlus now considered a Juniper Elite Partner.

Juniper has been leaning into the new year with several changes to its partner program as 2025 began. These include rewards based on a points-based Seller Rewards Program as well as discounts on products, deal registration incentives and investment funds for partners.