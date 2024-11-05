VMWARE EXPLORE EUROPE — Broadcom has unveiled a new partner program, Titan, which will replace VMware’s VeloCloud partner program.

Broadcom closed its $61 billion purchase of multicloud software provider VMware nearly one year ago.

The Titan partner program was announced at VMware Explore 2024 in Barcelona, Spain, on Tuesday.

Broadcom designed the new program for MSPs to deliver the VeloCloud SD-WAN portfolio as a managed service to enterprise customers. Comprising three tiers – pinnacle, premier and registered – Broadcom said it will help partners grow their businesses in several ways.

For example, it will offer performance-based rewards, including joint solution development for market recognition, and “stable and predictable” business growth. Furthermore, a new licensing model allows for portability of licenses, simplicity of management and price stability, added the company. There will also be exclusive access to technologies for partners, it said.

Additionally, the program is focused on “core value drivers, vertical alignment, and higher margins.” And a new white-label offering will allow top-tier partners to grow their VeloCloud base through regional and specialized channel partners.

The goal is for partners to deliver services to customers by establishing or expanding their wide-area network practice by leveraging the VeloCloud portfolio. This way, Broadcom said partners can better support their customers’ highly distributed, latency-sensitive workloads, applications and devices at the edge.

Windstream Enterprise's Art Nichols

Windstream Enterprise, the connectivity and managed service provider, has been a partner to VMware, and now Broadcom, since 2016. CTO Art Nichols said he sees “tremendous value” in the new partner program. Specifically, he cited, “partner exclusivity, the license pooling model and the comprehensive service creation partnership.”

At the same time, Broadcom revealed new VeloRAIN updates to the VeloCloud product portfolio. They include the launch of the VeloRAIN architecture that uses AI and machine learning to improve the performance and security of distributed AI workloads. It is also rolling out new VeloCloud Edge 4100 and 5100 appliances. The high-end, AI-ready edge appliances scale to 100Gbps for large enterprises and complex use cases.

These, said Broadcom, provide the connectivity, deployment, runtime and life-cycle management capabilities to support customers’ AI and non-AI workloads at the edge.

Broadcom said that by providing faster bandwidth and more reliable connections at the edge, enterprises can more efficiently process data. This leads to faster, smarter decision-making and further encourage edge and AI workload deployments.